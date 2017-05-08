Reigning NCAA Division III champion Salisbury awarded top seed in tournament’s South region

Around the same time Maryland learned it received the top seed in the NCAA Division I tournament on Sunday night, Salisbury found out it was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South region of the Division III postseason.

The Sea Gulls, who captured their 20th Capital Athletic Conference tournament crown to improve to 17-1, will meet the winner of the Misericordia-Lasell play-in game on Wednesday at Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury. And the team earned the right to play every contest at home until the title game if it can advance that far.

“I think we got the draw that the No. 1 seed deserves,” coach Jim Berkman said Monday morning. “We get to play at home. There’s a lot of good competition, but it has to go through Salisbury. We’re trying to get ready today see who we’re going to play on Wednesday – whether it’s Misericordia or Lasell. We’ll take it one game at a time like we always do, but we’re excited to be on our own turf.”

The Sea Gulls, who are ranked No. 2 in the most recent United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association coaches poll, have not played since April 29 after walloping No. 5 York, 15-5, for the CAC tournament championship. Berkman said the time off has been welcomed by the coaches and players.

“I think it’s been good in two ways,” he said. “No. 1, we’ve had some really good practices, and I think we’ve gotten better. But by the same token, we’ve been strategic about not overdoing it so that hopefully the kids that were beat up a little bit are getting fresh again and that our bodies are going to be fresh going into this stretch run.”

As the top seed, the Sea Gulls will play host to the play-in contest between Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom champion Misericordia (12-3) and Great Northeast Athletic Conference titlist Lasell (13-3) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will turn around and tangle with Salisbury the next day.

The addition of a play-in contest the day before the second-round slate of games is a new wrinkle after the NCAA expanded the field of teams from 32 to 34. And it is a significant convenience for Salisbury.

“Obviously, it’s an advantage because they’re going to have to play two days in a row,” Berkman said. “But we’ll prepare as if we’re playing both teams on Wednesday and then we’ll have good scouting reports of each team and then we can watch them and anything else that we see, we can add to it and just go from there.”

