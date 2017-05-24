Salisbury men’s lacrosse owns All-American list with five on first team

The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association announced its Division III All Americans on Wednesday, and Salisbury led all schools with five players on the first team.

Senior attackman Nathan Blondino, senior midfielder Brendan Bromwell, senior defensemen Will Nowesnick and Kyle Tucker, and senior long-stick midfielder Andrew Ternahan represented the Sea Gulls (21-1), the top seed in the North Region of the NCAA tournament that will meet the Rochester Institute of Technology (20-2) in Sunday’s title game at 5 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Tigers and Bates were tied for second with three players each on the first team.

Salisbury also put senior attackman Carson Kalama (Bel Air/Bel Air) on the second team, and senior attackman Nick Garbarino, senior defenseman Aaron Leeds (Owings Mills/Boys’ Latin), senior goalkeeper Colin Reymann (Catonsville/Mount St. Joseph), and junior short-stick defensive midfielder Troy Miller earned honorable-mention accolades.

Stevenson was represented by senior midfielder Kyle D’Onofrio (Baldwin/Fallston) on the second team and junior defenseman Dominic DeFazio on honorable mention.

