Salisbury men’s lacrosse has been reaping rewards from attackman Nathan Blondino’s hot streak

No offensive player for reigning NCAA Division III champion Salisbury has been on a more torrid run than Nathan Blondino.

In his past eight starts, the senior attackman has 57 points on 28 goals and 29 assists. That is nearly half of his season production of 105 points on 46 goals and 59 assists.

During this stretch, Blondino had 12 points on five goals and seven assists in a 26-4 demolition at Wesley on March 29, eight points on four goals and four assists in a 17-5 thumping at Christopher Newport on April 5, and another eight points on three goals and five assists in a 15-5 rout of York in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament final on April 29.

Coach Jim Berkman has had a front-row seat to the fireworks.

“Nathan’s been on fire recently,” Berkman said Monday. “He’s been getting seven to nine points every game. He’s just been great at feeding the ball, but he’s been going to the goal a little bit more and has been real assertive. He’s been on a roll here for a while, and hopefully, that will continue for five more games.”

Blondino, who was named the league’s Player of the Year on April 27, is a big reason the Sea Gulls (17-1) were awarded the top seed in the NCAA tournament’s South Region and are a favorite to collect their 12th national championship. He has already shattered his previous career high of 47 assists and 101 points and is eight short of the 54 goals he scored a year ago.

Berkman said the coaching staff has tried to encourage the 6-foot, 195-pound Blondino to attack the net more aggressively and either score goals or find teammates whose defenders have slid.

Berkman said Blondino’s growth reminds him of the path that former attackman Matt Cannone took.

“What I like about Nathan right now is he’s kind of like that complete guy,” Berkman said. “He’s not just a shooter. That’s how Cannone was. Cannone was a shooter and then in his last year [in 2012], he had something like 60 or 70 assists [67 to go with 63 goals]. He became a complete player who could score and feed. He was a dual threat, and Nathan has really become that player. He’s not just a shooter, and he’s not just a feeder. He’s a guy that can do both, and he rides well. Blondino has played like a first-team All-American over the last two months. The kid has over 100 points, and he has the ability to lead a team to a championship. We’re very excited he’s on our team.”

