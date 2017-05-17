Salisbury happy that faceoff specialist Duncan Campbell available for 2017 postseason

A year ago, Duncan Campbell emerged as Salisbury’s top faceoff specialist. But before the 2016 NCAA Division III tournament began, the Marriotts Ridge graduate was absent from the team.

This spring, the senior has continued his dominance for the Sea Gulls (19-1), the top seed in the region that will play host to Cabrini (17-3) in a home quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. He has a 60.5 percent success rate on draws (222-for-367) and a team-high 102 ground balls this season, including a 59.3 percentage (16-for-27) and six ground balls against Hampden-Sydney sophomore Jared Arntzen in Saturday’s 25-12 win in a third-round game.

“Duncan’s had a great year,” Salisbury coach Jim Berkman said Tuesday. “All of the guys have done pretty well. The Hampden-Sydney kid was on a roll. He rolled through the semifinals and final against the other teams down there [in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference] and gave Hampden-Sydney a chance to win, and we were a little bit above 50 percent against him on Saturday. We’re excited that after being out of the playoffs last year, he’s at our side, and we go forward with our two best faceoff guys.”

Campbell was even better last year, winning 61.9 percent of his draws (198-for-320) while picking up 83 loose balls, but he sat out the last six games to serve a suspension for an unspecified violation.

Asked if Campbell has been trying to atone for his mistake, Berkman replied, “I just sense that he knows this is his last go-round. He’s worked really hard, and he wants to make the most of it, and I know he will.”

Campbell’s success has been complemented by a pair of wing players in senior long-stick midfielder Andrew Ternahan (78 ground balls) and senior midfielder Brendan Bromwell (46 GB). His biggest strength, according to Berkman, is his speed.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Berkman said. “He’s quick, and he’s pretty good now at countering where in the past, that wasn’t one of his strengths. He’s just a good all-around faceoff guy. He’s got great wing players in Andrew Ternahan and Brendan Bromwell. So he gives us an opportunity to gain a few more possessions in the middle of the field, which we’re going to need going forward.”

Campbell has also been aided by the development of sophomore T.J. Logue, who has won 58.4 percent (101-for-173) and collected 47 ground balls. Logue was especially crucial in Salisbury’s 11-10 overtime loss to Cabrini on April 14 when he claimed 66.7 percent (4-for-6) against junior Riley Michaels, who finished with a 64.7 success rate (11-for-17) and four loose balls that day.

“T.J. has a little bit of a different style, but he’s really good at faceoffs,” Berkman said. “And when you’re going at this point with all of the heat and other things you’re going to battle, having two really good guys is something that is definitely an advantage.”

