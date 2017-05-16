Salisbury men’s lacrosse looks to avenge only loss of 2017 in quarterfinal vs. Cabrini

Overwhelming thrashings of Misericordia and Hampden-Sydney by a combined score of 49-15 in the second and third rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament have pushed Salisbury to a home quarterfinal matchup with Cabrini on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

It’s a matchup the Sea Gulls (19-1), the top seed in their region, have had their eyes on since they lost, 11-10 in overtime, to the Cavaliers on April 14 for their only loss of the season.

“Yeah, a little bit, I think,” Salisbury coach Jim Berkman said Tuesday morning of the players’ desire to earn a rematch with Cabrini (17-3). “They know when you get to this point, there are eight great teams, and Cabrini is one of them, and Cabrini put a little dent in our armor on that day. Now they’re excited to have another opportunity to play them again.”

In that setback, the Sea Gulls played without junior long-stick midfielder Cory Berry (18 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers) and then lost senior defenseman Aaron Leeds (52 GB, 31 CT) after he was assessed a three-minute penalty for an illegal body check and ejected in the fourth quarter. The call against Leeds (Boys’ Latin) proved significant as the Cavaliers scored three consecutive man-up goals in a span of 1:32 to turn a 9-7 deficit into a 10-9 lead.

But Berkman dismissed any notions of using their absences as excuses.

“We just didn’t play very well that day,” he said. “Our passing and catching wasn’t very good. We just weren’t sharp that day. I don’t know what it was. That Wednesday night, we had played York in a huge game, and we played extremely well. York at that time was No. 4 in the country, and we beat them by seven goals [in a 17-10 victory].

"We played them late Wednesday night, and then we turned around and played Cabrini on Friday. So I don’t know if there was a little bit of a fatigue factor, I don’t know if it was being on the road, I don’t know if it was what Cabrini was doing, but we just didn’t play that well. When I look back on our last 10 games, that was not the same team that I’ve seen. So I expect that we’ll be at our best on Wednesday night as we have been every game since we played Cabrini.”

Despite the loss, Salisbury owns a 7-1 record against Cabrini including a 4-0 mark in the NCAA postseason. So, can tradition contribute another win?

“I don’t know if that history helps at all, but I do know that we’re playing at Sea Gull Stadium, and we’re excited to have that opportunity to host them here,” Berkman said.

