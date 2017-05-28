RIT vs. Salisbury men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

As successful as the two sides have been, the Rochester Institute of Technology and Salisbury have never met. The Tigers are back in the NCAA Division III championship game for the first time since 2013 when that squad dropped a 16-14 decision to Stevenson. The Sea Gulls will make their third appearance in four years in the title game.

RIT (20-2), the top seed in the North Region, pummeled Wesleyan, 22-9, in a semifinal a week ago. An offense that ranks fourth in the nation in scoring at 17.5 goals per game is paced by senior attackman Ryan Lee, who on Friday received the Lt. Col. J.I. (Jack) Turnbull Award given to Division III’s outstanding attackman. Lee is tied for fifth in the country in points with 110, which eclipsed the previous program record of 105 set by Josh Molinari in 2004.

Salisbury (21-1), the No. 1 seed in the South Region, is seeking its second consecutive national championship and 12th overall after outlasting Denison, 12-11, in the semifinals. A defense that ranks seventh in the nation at 6.7 goals per game is anchored by junior defenseman Kyle Tucker and senior long-stick midfielder Andrew Ternahan. Tucker, who claimed the William C. Stiles Memorial Award given to the nation’s top defensive player, ranks third on the team in ground balls with 62 and fourth in caused turnovers with 30, while Ternahan, who earned the Long Pole Midfielder Award, ranks second in ground balls with 81 and third in caused turnovers with 34.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday at 5 p.m.

1) RIT’s offense. The Tigers have outscored their opponents, 83-34, in the NCAA tournament, but contrary to popular belief, they are more than just a one-man show. In addition to Lee, there are four other players with at least 40 points this season and 14 more with 10 points or more. Their smallest margin of victory in the postseason was a six-goal victory over SUNY-Cortland in the quarterfinals. But as mentioned above, Salisbury is no wallflower when it comes to playing defense, and coach Jim Berkman bristled when asked how the unit will slow RIT after Denison scored five goals in the fourth quarter before the Sea Gulls prevailed in the semifinals.

“We do play pretty good defense here at Salisbury, and we’re only letting up six goals per game for 22 games in the season,” Berkman said. “We’re a talented team on defense, we’ve got good athletes, and defense has always been one of our strengths at Salisbury.”

2) Salisbury’s Nathan Blondino. When it comes to a Sea Gulls offense that has scored 17.4 goals per game, Blondino is the straw that stirs the drink. The senior attackman leads the country in points with 131 on 60 goals and 71 assists and is the first player in program history to lodge back-to-back seasons of 100 points since attackman Jason Coffman in 1995 and 1996. RIT has surrendered an average of 9.4 goals, and coach Jake Coon said the defense must make limiting Blondino a priority.

“We certainly have got to find a way to limit his production,” Coon said of Blondino, who received the Iroquois National Award winner given to Division III’s outstanding player. “We’re working on trying to figure that out, but there’s no question that he’s a dynamic player. He’s one of the main reasons why their offense is scoring 17-and-a-half goals per game. We understand that, and we need to respect that. We’ll figure something out.”

3) Possessions. One factor in Salisbury’s narrow win against Denison in the semifinals was a tilt in the balance of possessions in the fourth quarter. In that period, the Sea Gulls lost four of eight faceoffs, committed three more turnovers, scooped up three fewer ground balls and failed on two clears. Those mistakes combined to allow the Big Red to climb back into the game. Berkman pointed out that Salisbury scored on two possessions in the final frame and must be more opportunistic with is chances against RIT.

“We’ve got to have a similar number of possessions as they do,” he said. “So obviously, we’ve got to win some faceoffs, we’ve got to clear the ball, we can’t give them a boatload more possessions because you don’t win the faceoffs and you don’t clear the ball because they definitely have some kids that can score. But we have some kids who can score. … We have some talented offensive guys, and we’ve got to give them opportunities.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com