Review & preview: UMBC men’s lacrosse

The good: After graduating attackman Nate Lewnes, midfielder Jack Gannon and defenseman Zach Esser and hiring Ryan Moran to succeed Don Zimmerman, the Retrievers did not appear close to ending a two-year streak of missing the America East tournament. But they opened their conference schedule with wins against Stony Brook and UMass Lowell en route to qualifying for the postseason and earning the No. 2 seed. Although the team fell, 9-4, in the semifinals to No. 3 seed Binghamton, exceeding preseason expectations of a fifth-place finish in the America East preseason poll was gratifying for the program.

“I think it was fulfilling,” Moran said. “I think it kind of bred some confidence with our guys and some belief and faith in the process of investing to improve. But I would be lying to you that if I didn’t say that after the Binghamton loss, we said to ourselves, ‘We can’t wait to get out there and do this again.’ Our league isn’t very easy. I’m sure Hartford and Vermont have bad tastes in their mouths. Stony Brook, Binghamton and Albany are known commodities. And then you’ve got UMass Lowell that beat Hartford and played everyone close. So it’s just going to be an offseason where we’re hopefully going to strike some urgency and pay some attention to how difficult it was for what we did and how difficult it’s going to be to repeat that.”

>> One reason UMBC failed to qualify for the America East tournament a year ago was a too-generous defense that surrendered 11.7 goals per game, which ranked 59th of 68 teams. This spring, opponents averaged only 9.1 goals, which ranked 20th in the country. Under the supervision of defensive coordinator Jamison Koesterer, the defense allowed 10 goals or more to only three of its last 11 opponents.

“I thought the defense just did a tremendous job in their preparation, but really did a tremendous job in their day-to-day routine of being what we emphasized them to be – being a team that was highly organized, understood their opponent, tried to get into their hands, hustled and did all of the little things perfectly,” Moran said. “I think over the duration of the year, we got better and better, which helped us with that run to get to the conference playoffs.”

>> Although no player was named to the All-America East first team despite the Retrievers finishing second in the league, there were a number of individuals with strong performances. Senior attackman Max Maxwell moved into the school’s top five in career assists and top 15 in points. Attackman Ryan Frawley scored 18 goals, the most by a freshman since former midfielder Pat Young had 32 in 2013. And sophomore long-stick midfielder Billy O’Hara led the team in both ground balls (51) and caused turnovers (18). But Moran cited the play of sophomore defenseman Jason Brewster (24 GB, 16 CT) as particularly impressive.

“I thought Jason Brewster was excellent,” he said. “He covered every team’s No. 1 attackman, and he did a tremendous job with all of them. He’s a sophomore captain, a mathematics major, which at this school is pretty difficult to do. He holds over a 3.6 GPA. Athletically, he’s as good as any defenseman that I’ve coached at the University of Maryland or Loyola. I’m hoping that maybe down the road, other people start to take notice of him a little bit more.”

The bad: As disappointing as the conference tourney loss to Binghamton – an opponent UMBC had edged, 7-6, in the regular season on April 15 – was the sense of what could have been if the team had been healthier. Freshman Ben Revak, who started in the midfield in the second game of the season at Johns Hopkins, suffered a broken jaw in that game and was lost for the remainder of the year. Sophomore Pat Clipp, who was on the verge of breaking into the first midfield, tore the meniscus in his knee in the third game at Richmond and sat out the rest of the season. Their absences forced sophomores Billy Nolan (18 goals and six assists) and Gunnar Schimoler (5 G, 3 A), junior Max Haldeman (10 G) and freshman Mitch Howell (6 G, 4 A) to play almost every offensive possession, and there were other side effects.

“What I think it did for us was made us alter our practices as the year went on,” Moran said. “I think most teams do that, but we were very conscious of our first midfield, our starting attack and our starting defense. We knew those guys were good enough to compete with most teams, but we had to keep them healthy, and because of that, there was the possibility that maybe the decrease in repetitions hurt them. I just thought it didn’t enable us to be as competitive in practice as we needed to be in that last month of April.”

>> While the defense improved from 2016, the offense did not. After scoring 9.0 goals per game a year ago, the unit’s production dropped to 7.6 in 2017. Some might point to the lack of a finisher like Lewnes (43 goals in 2016) as a factor, but Moran cited a low shooting percentage as the culprit. The Retrievers shot only 25.8 percent to rank 54th after converting 32.4 percent for 11th place last spring.

“At the end of the day, our shooting percentage was just not where it needs to be, Moran said, adding that the general aim is to shoot 30 percent. “That’s something we’re going to address consistently and try to turn that weakness into a strength. It’s going to be an area where we’re trying to develop more of a scorer’s mentality and have intent with our shooting.”