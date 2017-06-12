Review & preview: Towson men’s lacrosse

Here is the sixth installment of a series that checks in with the seven Division I programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Friday’s visit was with Loyola Maryland. Monday’s visit is with Towson, which finished 12-5 overall and 4-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

REVIEW

The good: The Tigers won 12 games, tying for the second most during Shawn Nadelen’s six-year tenure as head coach and sweeping the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament championships for the second consecutive season. After making its first appearance in the quarterfinals of the 2016 NCAA tournament since 2003, the team advanced to its first semifinal appearance since 2001 where it lost, 11-10, to No. 3 seed Ohio State. The run to the final four validated what the players had articulated as a preseason objective.

“That’s our ultimate goal, to get to the championship game for an opportunity to win it all, and getting to the final four was one step closer to that,” Nadelen said. “So I think of the things that went right -- the guys continued to believe and work and commit to the process and understand what it takes to be successful knowing that it was a daily process. So I really feel like that was a big piece to our success this year.”

>> After graduating all three starting defensemen from a 2016 unit that ranked first in the Division I at 7.3 goals per game, the defense was thought to be a year-long project. But the maturation of junior Sid Ewell (24 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers), sophomore Chad Patterson (26 GB, 15 CT) and freshman Gray Bodden (25 GB, 7 CT), and a midseason switch to senior goalkeeper Matt Hoy (7.42 goals-against average and .514 save percentage) solidified the defense, which finished fourth in the nation at 7.7 goals. Only four opponents scored 10 goals or more against Towson.

“We were excited to see those guys step in and continue to be strong as a unit,” Nadelen said. “We want to be strong all over the field and not have any drop-off or lapses from year to year regardless of graduation and things like that. We understand that’s not as easy as it sounds sometimes, especially with inexperience and youth at those positions. But [assistant] coach [Dan] Cocchi did a good job of making sure that those guys understood that every time on the field, we expect to make the stop and we expect to get the ball and get it up to the other end, and I think they embraced that and didn’t allow any excuses to come in.”

>> Short-stick defensive midfielders Jack Adams and Zach Goodrich were named second-team All-Americans, attackman Joe Seider passed Kevin Sturm for second in career goals, and long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes overtook Ted Turnblacer for second in caused turnovers. But Nadelen cited the play of senior attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster), who led the offense in assists (29) and points (59) while juggling lacrosse, school and family as the father of an infant.

“Aside from points and things like that, the fact that Ryan Drenner had the year that he had while caring for a baby all season was very impressive,” Nadelen said. “His girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy back in October. The way he handled stress and getting up in the morning and making sure that everything was going well for his kid as well as getting to your responsibilities, Ryan did a great job of handling that and not allowing it to affect his preparation or his work ethic in practice. Obviously, his brothers on the team were very supportive and we as a staff were very supportive as well, but I couldn’t have been more impressed by Ryan’s maturity and ability to handle a challenging situation like that.”

The bad: The Tigers appeared to be on the cusp of advancing to the NCAA title game for the first time since 1991 when they assumed an 8-3 advantage on a Seider goal with 11:46 left in the third quarter against Ohio State. But Ohio State rallied by outscoring Towson, 8-2, over the final 26:46 to earn its first berth in the tournament final. Nadelen chastised himself for not calling the players together during a television timeout after freshman attackman Tre Leclaire scored to cut the lead to 8-5 with 7:19 left in the period and during an official review of senior J.T. Blubaugh’s goal that gave the Buckeyes a 10-9 lead with 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“We definitely didn’t make enough plays in the second half to finish it off,” Nadelen said. “That’s a huge credit to Ohio State for continuing to fight and make plays go their way, especially in the second half. It was a good game, a really hard-fought game by both teams. It just came down to a couple plays here and there that decided the outcome.”

>> As well as the defense performed, the offense averaged only 9.5 goals to rank 46th in the nation. The unit’s struggles could be traced to a 25.4 shooting percentage that ranked 58th. Towson shot 25 percent or worse in four of its five losses, and Nadelen acknowledged that he had hoped that the team’s efficiency would have been higher considering that five of the six offensive starters were seniors who had loads of experience.

“You would think that we would be a little bit sharper there, and [associate head] coach [Anthony] Gilardi worked on it every day in practice and came up with different drills along the way to try to correct the problem and adjust it,” he said. “I think we did a little bit better during our run in the CAA and then in the postseason. But you would hope that with a little bit more of a veteran group and guys that played a little bit more offense, they’d be a little bit sharper. Still, we were able to grind out wins and make enough goals go in our favor.”