Review & preview: Towson men’s lacrosse

REVIEW
The good: The Tigers won 12 games, tying for the second most during Shawn Nadelen’s six-year tenure as head coach and sweeping the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament championships for the second consecutive season. After making its first appearance in the quarterfinals of the 2016 NCAA tournament since 2003, the team advanced to its first semifinal appearance since 2001 where it lost, 11-10, to No. 3 seed Ohio State. The run to the final four validated what the players had articulated as a preseason objective.
“That’s our ultimate goal, to get to the championship game for an opportunity to win it all, and getting to the final four was one step closer to that,” Nadelen said. “So I think of the things that went right -- the guys continued to believe and work and commit to the process and understand what it takes to be successful knowing that it was a daily process. So I really feel like that was a big piece to our success this year.”
>> After graduating all three starting defensemen from a 2016 unit that ranked first in the Division I at 7.3 goals per game, the defense was thought to be a year-long project. But the maturation of junior Sid Ewell (24 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers), sophomore Chad Patterson (26 GB, 15 CT) and freshman Gray Bodden (25 GB, 7 CT), and a midseason switch to senior goalkeeper Matt Hoy (7.42 goals-against average and .514 save percentage) solidified the defense, which finished fourth in the nation at 7.7 goals. Only four opponents scored 10 goals or more against Towson.
“We were excited to see those guys step in and continue to be strong as a unit,” Nadelen said. “We want to be strong all over the field and not have any drop-off or lapses from year to year regardless of graduation and things like that. We understand that’s not as easy as it sounds sometimes, especially with inexperience and youth at those positions. But [assistant] coach [Dan] Cocchi did a good job of making sure that those guys understood that every time on the field, we expect to make the stop and we expect to get the ball and get it up to the other end, and I think they embraced that and didn’t allow any excuses to come in.”
>> Short-stick defensive midfielders Jack Adams and Zach Goodrich were named second-team All-Americans, attackman Joe Seider passed Kevin Sturm for second in career goals, and long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes overtook Ted Turnblacer for second in caused turnovers. But Nadelen cited the play of senior attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster), who led the offense in assists (29) and points (59) while juggling lacrosse, school and family as the father of an infant.
“Aside from points and things like that, the fact that Ryan Drenner had the year that he had while caring for a baby all season was very impressive,” Nadelen said. “His girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy back in October. The way he handled stress and getting up in the morning and making sure that everything was going well for his kid as well as getting to your responsibilities, Ryan did a great job of handling that and not allowing it to affect his preparation or his work ethic in practice. Obviously, his brothers on the team were very supportive and we as a staff were very supportive as well, but I couldn’t have been more impressed by Ryan’s maturity and ability to handle a challenging situation like that.”
The bad: The Tigers appeared to be on the cusp of advancing to the NCAA title game for the first time since 1991 when they assumed an 8-3 advantage on a Seider goal with 11:46 left in the third quarter against Ohio State. But Ohio State rallied by outscoring Towson, 8-2, over the final 26:46 to earn its first berth in the tournament final. Nadelen chastised himself for not calling the players together during a television timeout after freshman attackman Tre Leclaire scored to cut the lead to 8-5 with 7:19 left in the period and during an official review of senior J.T. Blubaugh’s goal that gave the Buckeyes a 10-9 lead with 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We definitely didn’t make enough plays in the second half to finish it off,” Nadelen said. “That’s a huge credit to Ohio State for continuing to fight and make plays go their way, especially in the second half. It was a good game, a really hard-fought game by both teams. It just came down to a couple plays here and there that decided the outcome.”
>> As well as the defense performed, the offense averaged only 9.5 goals to rank 46th in the nation. The unit’s struggles could be traced to a 25.4 shooting percentage that ranked 58th. Towson shot 25 percent or worse in four of its five losses, and Nadelen acknowledged that he had hoped that the team’s efficiency would have been higher considering that five of the six offensive starters were seniors who had loads of experience.
“You would think that we would be a little bit sharper there, and [associate head] coach [Anthony] Gilardi worked on it every day in practice and came up with different drills along the way to try to correct the problem and adjust it,” he said. “I think we did a little bit better during our run in the CAA and then in the postseason. But you would hope that with a little bit more of a veteran group and guys that played a little bit more offense, they’d be a little bit sharper. Still, we were able to grind out wins and make enough goals go in our favor.”
>> The defensive midfield of Mayes (44 ground balls and 40 caused turnovers), Goodrich (47 GB, 19 CT, seven goals and one assist) and Adams (17 GB, 6 CT) was arguably the best in the country and anchored the defense’s development. But the trio was so strong that there was a significant gap between them and their backups, which influenced Nadelen and Cocchi to play the Rope unit sometimes for entire games. Nadelen conceded that some more depth in that part of the field would have been helpful.
“It’s nice if you can have three to four D-middies that you’re really confident in and comfortable with as well as a couple long-stick middies,” he said. “But there was quite a bit of separation in the talent level between Tyler, Zach and Jack and those next guys. So we were basically running it in regards to, ‘Hey, you go for as many possessions as you can, and when you need a blow, you let us know, and we’ll get somebody in there.’ Those guys played with so much heart and grit and determination that they wanted to be out there for every rep, and they were conditioned to do that all season. The way that they played all year was really impressive.”
PREVIEW
Personnel changes: After 2016, Towson had to replenish the close defense. After this past spring, the program will turn its attention to the offense, which graduated five starters in Drenner (30 G, 29 A), Seider (35 G, 10 A), midfielders Mike Lynch (22 G, 6 A) and Tyler Young (13 G, 3 A) and attackman Tyler Konen (9 G, 14 A). Sophomore midfielder Jon Mazza (16 G, 4 A), sophomore attackman Dylan Kinnear (6 G), junior midfielder Cole Robertson (3 G) and freshman midfielder Drew Laundry (1 G) will compose next season’s unit, but the group might endure some hiccups. Still, Nadelen is leaning on them to maintain the level of production set in recent years.
“We don’t expect to have any drop-off,” he said. “We understand we’re going to have a lot of guys out there that don’t have the experience, but we expect them to still be able to perform at a very high level and do the things that we expect them to do to prepare for a strong performance.”
>> For the second year in a row, the Tigers must replace their starting goalie. After losing Tyler White in 2016, they bade farewell to Hoy, who started nine of the team’s last 10 games. But all is not lost because the defense is expected to return junior Josh Miller, who put up a 7.92 goals-against average and a .500 save percentage in eight starts. While acknowledging that Miller is the incumbent, Nadelen said freshman Shane Brennan could challenge for the job.
“Josh started for us for the first half of the season and played very well,” Nadelen said. “I think he was a top-10 goalie during his time. So having experience coming back there, that’s a good thing. And Shane Brennan did a good job of competing as our scout goalie, and he got to see the shooting from Mike Lynch and Tyler Young and Joe Seider and Ryan Drenner and all of those guys every day. There were days they couldn’t get the ball by him. There were days when he definitely struggled, but that experience has got to help him.”
>> The strength of the defense will be tested after the graduation of Mayes (Calvert Hall) and Adams (Hereford). So who will join Goodrich on that Rope unit? Freshman Joe Patti (Hereford) was Mayes’ primary backup at long-pole, while junior Adam Ceribelli (Hereford) and sophomore Jimmie Wilkerson will compete for the right to replace Adams at one short-stick defensive midfield spot.
“You’ve got to look at the next guys that are ready to step in,” Nadelen said. “They’ve been putting a lot of hard work in, but they’ve also done some things that have kept them off the field with regards to how they performed in practices and scrimmages and stuff. So we need the guys to clean up their games a little bit, and we’ll see if anybody comes in as a freshman that can push into that mix.”
Forecast for 2018: Cloudy. A year ago, uncertainty caused by graduation’s impact on defense surrounded Towson. Those question marks have now shifted to the offense. Losing six of seven players who had 10 or more points is a significant dent for a unit that ranked in the bottom half of the nation in scoring. But the Tigers answered similar doubts about their defense to enjoy their most successful season in 16 years. The newly retooled offense could get plenty of chances thanks to the return of sophomore faceoff specialist Alex Woodall (58.9 percent on 188-for-319, 94 GB, 5 G, 2 A), and Miller will have an opportunity to prove his worth at goalkeeper. If there’s any coach who can tap into the team’s underdog mentality and turn that into an advantage, it’s Nadelen, who has a firm grasp of his squad’s identity.
