Review & preview: Navy men’s lacrosse

Here is the first installment of a series that checks in with the seven Division I programs in the state to give a glimpse into the past and the future. Teams are scheduled to appear according to the chronological order in which their seasons ended. Monday begins with a visit with Navy, which finished 6-8 overall and 4-4 in the Patriot League.

REVIEW

The good: The Midshipmen qualified for their fourth consecutive Patriot League tournament, but there were obstacles. An 18-7 loss at Loyola Maryland saddled the team with a three-game losing streak and a 1-3 record in the conference. But the players responded by winning four of their last five regular-season games – including a 10-6 victory over archrival Army West Point on April 15 that clinched the Army-Navy series for the 19th time in 21 years – to lock up the No. 4 seed. Coach Rick Sowell credited the players for remaining resolute despite daunting odds.

“We kept plugging along, fighting and trying even during those darkest days when we were really scuffling midway through the year when our record didn’t look too great,” he said. “I give our guys a lot of credit. We hung in there. Our captains and our seniors just kept trying to get better and kept working. … We hung in there and won four out of our last five regular-season games highlighted by an outstanding effort in beating Army, which is something we’ve done in our Star game three years in a row.”

>> Despite a regression on defense (more on that later), the unit was anchored by defenseman Chris Fennell. The senior ranked third on the team in caused turnovers with 14 and fourth in ground balls with 34. He also added two goals and two assists. A starter in all 53 games that he played in his career, Fennell’s highlight of the season occurred when he limited Army senior attackman Cole Johnson to one goal on three shots, caused one turnover and lodged one assist. Fennell became the first player in Patriot League history to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors three times, and Sowell said his experience was instrumental during the team’s season-ending run to the conference tournament.

“He was the catalyst,” Sowell said. “He was the one who spearheaded winning four games out of five in the regular season. Not only were his leadership qualities put to the test, but he stepped his game up. This is hard to say, but I think it’s true when I say that he saved his best lacrosse for last. In those last four or five games, he took his game to another level. On-ball, he was always very good, but in other areas – whether it was his ground-ball play or getting the ball up the field in transition or being a lot more active in the clearing game – it just seemed like he turned it up another notch and he was going to lead this team by example, and I give him a lot of credit for that.”

>> Navy finished the season ranked third in Division I in faceoff percentage and a lot of that had to do with the play of senior Brady Dove. The faceoff specialist is the program’s all-time leader in draws with 637 and ground balls with 348. He broke the school’s single-game record with 21 faceoff wins in a 15-12 loss to Maryland on Feb. 11 and then set another program mark with 17 ground balls in a 14-9 victory over Lehigh on March 25. Named to the All-Patriot League second team, Dove became the first Midshipmen and the 13th conference player to be selected for league recognition four times.

“He’s just been tremendous,” Sowell said. “He along with [senior long-stick midfielder] Matt Rees have played in all 58 games that we’ve played in the last four years. That speaks to his durability. Just an outstanding career. He will go down as one of the most prolific faceoff men obviously here at the academy, but also in the league.”

The bad: As thrilling as earning a berth in the Patriot League tournament was, those good vibes vanished in an 11-7 loss to No. 5 seed Holy Cross in a quarterfinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on April 25. Trailing 3-1 at halftime, the team clawed to a 6-5 deficit with 12:50 left in the fourth quarter before the Crusaders scored four straight goals to put the game out of reach. Coming after Navy had 10 days to rest and prepare for Holy Cross, the setback was mystifying to Sowell.

“It just seemed like everything was right there for us,” he said. “We had the opportunity to play at home and have the momentum coming off of winning four of five games and getting healthier. I can’t explain why we showed up and did not perform at a higher level. I just can’t wrap my mind around it. So it’s disappointing with the way our season ended. A week-and-a-half earlier, it was the highest of highs after beating Army in front of the biggest crowd for an Army-Navy game at home, and then to show up and lose to end our season, that was tough to swallow.”

>> Injuries are a matter of fact in every sport, and the Midshipmen were no exception. Before the season began, they lost junior midfielder Casey Rees (Boys’ Latin) and the 34 goals he scored a year ago because of a torn ACL. Junior attackman Jack Ray, who had career highs in goals (26) and assists (12) in 2016, sat out seven games with a foot injury. Junior defenseman/short-stick defensive midfielder Hiram Carter missed the final 10 games because of a lower-body injury, and freshman goalkeeper Ryan Kern started all 14 games despite a painful left Achilles injury. Sowell revealed that the program’s medical staff logged almost 260 injury reports this past spring after documenting 205 injuries in 2016.

“We did things this year that I’ve never done before,” Sowell said. “We wouldn’t practice on a Thursday because we had to make sure that our guys would be ready for Saturday. So we’d shut it down on Wednesday, not practice on Thursday, and have a light practice on Friday, and hope our guys were feeling good enough to play on Saturday. I’ve never done that before. … And that caught up with us from time to time. The guys were playing, but not having practiced, they were giving it their all, but they needed practice. So that did affect us.”

>> As damaging as the injuries were, Sowell pointed to turnovers as the biggest culprit for the team’s misfortunes this year. Navy committed 16.4 turnovers per game, ranking 65th out of 69 teams. Last year’s squad averaged 13.4 giveaways, which was tied for 37th. The inability to protect the ball was especially pronounced in the loss to Holy Cross as the Midshipmen turned the ball over a season-worst 22 times including seven each in the first and second quarters. Sowell said the turnovers contributed to the defense allowing 9.6 goals per game in 2017 compared with 7.4 in 2016.