Q&A with ESPN/Big Ten Network men’s lacrosse analyst Mark Dixon

Mark Dixon will help provide commentary on Saturday’s NCAA Division I tournament semifinals and Monday’s final for Westwood One Radio. He will also help call the Division II and III title games for Tupelo Raycom media Sunday. The former Johns Hopkins midfielder did play-by-play for the Big Ten Network’s coverage of Sunday’s NCAA Division I women’s tournament quarterfinal between Princeton and Penn State. Dixon, who can be followed on Twitter at @DixonLacrosse, shared his opinions on the results from this past weekend’s quarterfinals.

What stood out to you from this weekend’s quarterfinals?

I think you’ve got to break down each game individually. With [No. 3 seed] Ohio State and Duke, I’ve known this and people are just starting to learn that Ohio State can beat you in so many different ways. They can play a slower-paced, defensive-minded kind of game – much like they did against Towson in mid-March where they won 6-3 and much like they did against Loyola [Maryland] in the first round where they won 7-4. But they can also run, and they can score a ton of goals, and they can run you off the field the way they ran Denver off the field in March [in a 16-7 thumping] and the way they ran Duke off the field on Saturday [in a 16-11 rout]. That’s a team that can take on many different personalities and can play at any pace and any tempo. With [No. 5 seed] Denver, we were reminded why [junior faceoff specialist] Trevor Baptiste is a Tewaaraton Award finalist and how he can just change the complexion of a game and just dominate a game by keeping the ball away from the offense. I’ve never seen a Notre Dame team so deflated and just get picked apart defensively, and it’s because they had to play so much defense and they were tired and Denver was just really efficient all day long offensively. Trevor Baptiste is a monster. Flip the page to Sunday, and everybody kept saying that you double-pole [Syracuse senior midfielders] Sergio Salcido and Nick Mariano, but Towson doesn’t have to double-pole with the defensive Rope unit that they have with [senior long-stick midfielder] Tyler Mayes and [senior short-stick defensive midfielder] Jack Adams and [sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder] Zach Goodrich. Those guys are sensational, and they lock down. There were two things that came out of their [9-8] loss to Fairfield [on April 22]. One, their offense was sputtering. Second, the goalie situation was a mess. And that was going into the Hofstra game where the CAA title, the No. 1 seed, the right to host the tournament, and all of that good stuff was on the line. [Senior] Matt Hoy got the start against Hofstra and hasn’t looked back. He’s been fantastic. It’s hard to believe that [coach] Shawn Nadelen made the decision to start Hoy on either the Friday evening or the Saturday morning of that Hofstra game with the way Hoy has been playing. Offensively, those guys can rip it. [Senior attackman] Joe Seider is an incredible shooter, and [senior attackman] Ryan Drenner is a great quarterback. I think the offense for Towson is doing everything it can to keep up with that tremendous defense, and Hoy has certainly elevated the defense with his goaltending. And [No. 1 seed] Maryland-[No. 8 seed] Albany, I was reminded of how everyone kept saying that there were no holes in Albany. Maryland doesn’t have any holes. Faceoffs could be considered their Achilles' heel, especially with [junior goalie] Dan Morris playing so well in the last month of the season. But Maryland, when they have a week to prepare, they might be the toughest out in the country, and they have the best player in the country in [senior attackman] Matt Rambo. He’s the Tewaaraton Award winner in my opinion regardless of what happens this weekend. Obviously, Maryland versus Denver and Rambo versus Baptiste in a national semifinal, that will long a long way in determining the winner, but Maryland is just so solid. They don’t make mistakes, they capitalize on mistakes. And they killed Albany in transition. If Maryland gets out and runs on you, they can be effective and dangerous. Maryland was very impressive this weekend [in an 18-9 victory] against Albany.

Three of the four quarterfinals were pretty much decided in the third quarter. Should we be surprised to see that considering these were the top eight teams in the nation?

It’s been a pretty unpredictable season, but there have been plenty of blowouts this year with the exception of Syracuse with 11 one-goal games. I can tell you that in the Big Ten – as competitive as the Big Ten was this year – many of the games weren’t as close as you might have anticipated. You had Maryland’s triple-overtime victory over Rutgers, Maryland beating Ohio State by a goal in the Big Ten championship game, and Rutgers’ overtime win against Ohio State. Other than that, there weren’t a ton of close, competitive games – meaning games that were one- or two-goal games. Many of those victories were by three or four or five goals. So I just think that these teams are so good, and once a team is able to establish its will and get its tempo going and dictate things, it’s tough to come back on them a little bit. Look at the [Atlantic Coast Conference] tournament. Those games were not super-competitive. Duke made a late run on Notre Dame in one semifinal, but North Carolina was blowing Syracuse out and then in the championship game, they were blowing Notre Dame out until both Syracuse and Notre Dame made late runs. They are the best eight teams in the country based on the results of the first round, but these teams are so good that once they get on a roll, it’s tough to stop them.

Which semifinal most appeals to you?