Premature men’s lacrosse rankings for 2018, Part 4

Here is the fourth installment of a very premature attempt to compile preseason rankings for next year.

The top 20 was broken up into four installments with today involving teams ranked from Nos. 5 to 1. Tuesday featured teams ranked Nos. 20 to 16, Wednesday Nos. 15 to 11, and Thursday Nos. 10 to 6.

Unless there are confirmed reports about certain players planning to use fifth years of eligibility, it is assumed that seniors in 2016 will not return next season. Unannounced fifth-year seniors and potential transfers will affect the rankings that come out February.

5. Duke (2017 record: 13-5; NCAA tournament finish: quarterfinals)

Losses: Three starters in attackman Jack Bruckner (44 goals and 17 assists), defensemen Brian Dunne (23 ground balls and eight caused turnovers), and goalkeeper Danny Fowler (8.33 goals-against average and .537 save percentage).

Returns: Seven starters, including the entire midfield of sophomore Brad Smith (19 G, 18 A), freshman Kevin Quigley (19 G, 1 A) and sophomore John Prendergast (9 G, 2 A).

Reason for pessimism: The graduation of faceoff specialist Kyle Rowe (59.6 percent on 202-of-339 and 118 GB) might put more stress on a defense that ranked 12th in Division I, allowing 8.4 goals per game.

Reason for optimism: An offense that ranked eighth in the country after averaging 13.1 goals returns nine of its top 10 scorers, including junior attackman Justin Guterding (49 G, 44 A).

4. Denver (13-4; NCAA semifinals)

Losses: Three starters in attackman Connor Cannizzaro (42 G, 24 A), midfielder Tyler Pace (18 G, 6 A) and defenseman Christian Burgdorf (29 GB, 4 CT).

Returns: Seven starters, including four of the top five scorers, led by freshman attackman Ethan Walker (40 G, 32 A) and sophomore attackman Austin French (28 G, 19 A).

Reason for pessimism: The onus will be on Walker to succeed Cannizzaro as the offensive quarterback – a role the latter thrived with for the past three seasons.

Reason for optimism: The expected return of junior faceoff specialist and Tewaaraton Award finalist Trevor Baptiste (74.4 percent on 297 of 399, 178 GB, 12 G, 2 A) should give an offense that ranked fifth at 13.5 goals per game plenty of opportunities to maintain that pace.

3. Rutgers (10-4; no NCAA tournament)

Losses: Three starters in attackman Connor Murphy (26 G, 14 A), midfielder Jeff George (19 G, 9 A) and defenseman Chris Groel (55 GB, 9 CT).

Returns: Seven starters, including a pair of attackmen in freshman Kieran Mullins (35 G, 16 A) and junior Jules Heningburg (20 G, 26 A).

Reason for pessimism: After getting frozen out of the past two NCAA tournaments, will 2018 be the year the team can finally get a taste of the postseason?

Reason for optimism: An offense that ranked 14th in the nation after averaging 11.7 goals may become more dangerous with the expected returns of redshirt sophomore attackman Adam Charalambides (43 G, 14 A in 2016) and senior midfielder Christian Trasolini (16 G, 5 A in 2016) from season-ending injuries.

2. Yale (10-6; NCAA first round)

Losses: Two starters in midfielder Eric Scott (27 G, 15 A) and defenseman Camyar Matini (9 GB, 5 CT).

Returns: Eight starters, including the entire attack of junior and Tewaaraton Award finalist Ben Reeves (42 G, 37 A) and freshmen Jackson Morrill (20 G, 19 A) and Matt Guadet (32 G, 5 A).

Reason for pessimism: After tying for fifth in the country allowing just 8.1 goals per game in 2016, the defense dropped to a tie for 31st at 10.3 and graduated long-stick midfielder Brian Pratt (27 GB, 7 CT) and short-stick defensive midfielder John Lazarsfeld (11 GB, 4 CT).

Reason for optimism: The expected return of junior faceoff specialist Conor Mackie (60.3 percent on 246-of-408 and 142 GB) will provide a boost to an offense that ranked ninth in the nation at 12.9 goals per game.

1. Albany (15-3; NCAA quarterfinals)

Losses: Two starters in midfielders Bennett Drake (35 G, 9 A) and Adam Osika (22 G, 10 A).

Returns: Eight starters, including the entire attack of junior and Tewaaraton Award finalist Connor Fields (55 G, 62 A), junior Justin Reh (39 G, 19 A) and freshman Jakob Patterson (23 G, 3 A).

Reason for pessimism: The team will need to load up its non-conference schedule to offset a less competitive America East slate.

Reason for optimism: An offense that led the country in scoring at 15.4 goals per game will benefit from the return of freshman faceoff specialist T.D. Ierlan (70.8 percent on 323-of-456, 202 GB, 2 G, 5 A).

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com