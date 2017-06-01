Premature men’s lacrosse rankings for 2018, Part 3

Here is the third installment of a very premature attempt to compile preseason rankings for next year.

The Top 20 will be broken up into four installments with Thursday’s post involving teams ranked from Nos. 10 to 6. Tuesday featured teams ranked from Nos. 20 to 16, and Wednesday featured teams ranked from Nos. 15 to 11. Friday will highlight Nos. 5 to 1.

Unless there are confirmed reports about certain players planning to use fifth years of eligibility, this space will assume that seniors in 2016 will not return next season. Unannounced fifth-year seniors and potential transfers will affect the rankings that come out next February, but here’s a spin anyway.

10. Penn State (2017 record: 12-4; NCAA tournament finish: first round)

Losses: Four starters, including midfielders Mike Sutton (19 goals and five assists) and Matt Florence (11 G, 4 A).

Returns: Six starters including a pair of attackmen in sophomore Grant Ament (30 G, 30 A) and freshman Mac O’Keefe (51 G, 5 A).

Reason for pessimism: The team must get over a final stretch in which it lost three of its last five games, including back-to-back setbacks to Maryland in the Big Ten tournament and Towson in the NCAA tournament.

Reason for optimism: An offense that ranked sixth in Division I in scoring at 13.3 goals per game could be nearly as prolific, thanks to the return of five of its top seven scorers.

9. Virginia (8-7; no tournament)

Losses: Four starters, including attackmen Zed Williams (27 G, 25 A) and Joe French (19 G, 5 A).

Returns: Six starters, including four of the team’s top six scorers, spearheaded by two freshmen in attackman Michael Kraus (34 G, 22 A) and midfielder Dox Aitken (27 G, 11 A).

Reason for pessimism: Although the defense should return five of seven starters, the unit gave up an average of 13.3 goals to rank 65th of 69 teams and bade farewell to top defenseman Tanner Scales (38 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers).

Reason for optimism: The team could get a boost from an incoming freshman class that includes four Under Armour High School All Americans.

8. Loyola Maryland (10-6; first round)

Losses: Four starters, including a pair of midfielders in Brian Sherlock (24 G, 6 A) and Romar Dennis (17 G, 8 A).

Returns: Six starters, including two sophomore attackmen in Tewaaraton Award finalist Pat Spencer (28 G, 55 A) and Alex McGovern (24 G, 20 A).

Reason for pessimism: An offense that ranked 11th in the country after averaging 12.4 goals could see that number drop after the graduation of faceoff specialist Graham Savio (57.8 percent on 204 of 353, 103 GB, 4 G).

Reason for optimism: The return of six of seven defensive starters, including junior defenseman Foster Huggins (36 GB, 17 CT) and sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Stover (7.74 goals-against average and .547 save percentage), should fortify a unit that ranked 10th in the nation at 8.4 goals per game.

7. Princeton (9-6; no tournament)

Losses: Three starters, including attackman Gavin McBride (54 G, 17 A) and defenseman Bear Goldstein (34 GB, 17 CT).

Returns: Seven starters, including freshman attackman Michael Sowers, who set a program record with 82 points on 41 goals and 41 assists.

Reason for pessimism: Filling the hole left by the graduation of midfielder Zach Currier (24 G, 34 A, .564 faceoff percentage on 114 of 202, 130 GB, 21 CT) will be a Herculean task that might be difficult to complete.

Reason for optimism: Although the defense gave up 11.4 goals per game to rank 52nd, the unit should welcome back five of seven starters, including junior goalkeeper Tyler Blaisdell (11.48 GAA, .532 save percentage) and freshman defenseman Arman Medghalchi (24 GB, 14 CT).

6. Hofstra (11-3; no tournament)

Losses: Two starters, including attackman Josh Byrne (41 G, 25 A) and defenseman Michael Diener (41 GB, 9 CT).

Returns: Eight starters, including the entire midfield of junior Dylan Alderman (18 G, 18 A), sophomore Jimmy Yanes (20 G, 5 A) and redshirt junior Alex Moeser (16 G, 8 A).

Reason for pessimism: Not only will the team have to find a new quarterback after the departure of Byrne, but it must improve a faceoff unit that won only 45.7 percent of its draws to rank 51st.

Reason for optimism: A defense that ranked 14th in the country at 8.8 goals per game returns six of seven starters, including junior goalie Jack Concannon (8.80 GAA, .571 save percentage) and junior defenseman Tanner Griffin (28 GB, 10 CT).

