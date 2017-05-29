Postscript from RIT vs. Salisbury men's lacrosse

If there was any uncertainty about starting defenseman Will Nowesnick’s availability for Salisbury’s matchup with the Rochester Institute of Technology in Sunday’s NCAA Division III men's lacrosse tournament final, senior goalkeeper Colin Reymann almost let the cat out of the bag.

Reymann told a reporter earlier in the week that he would bet on Nowesnick playing after the senior and first-team All-American did not play in the semifinals because of a concussion. After the Sea Gulls put the finishing touches on a 15-7 victory over the Tigers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Reymann offered a mea culpa to coach Jim Berkman and his teammates for mentioning anything about Nowesnick.

“After I said that, I kind of regretted that comment because I thought, ‘Oh, well now RIT knows he’s playing,’” said the Catonsville resident and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, who made a game-high 12 saves. “Will did a great job. I’m glad that his brain was working. … [Freshman Drew Borkowicz], who filled in for him, did a great job, but there’s no replacing No. 11 [Nowesnick’s jersey number], and it was great to see him out there and he made some tremendous plays.”

Nowesnick was instrumental in Salisbury holding RIT to more than 10 goals below its season average of 17.5 goals. Tasked with shadowing senior Ryan Lee who on Friday was named Division III’s most outstanding attackman after amassing 110 points on 64 goals and 46 assists, Nowesnick limited him to one goal on three shots and no assists.

“He’s a good defender,” Lee said of Nowesnick. “I only scored one goal, so he did his job, I guess. He really played his position well.”

Because of that concussion, Nowesnick was forced to rely on his teammates to defeat Denison in the semifinals and help him get to the title game. But he said he never lost faith that the team would pull through for him.

“When I couldn’t play in the Denison game, I knew the guys were going to get it done,” he said. “I knew they were going to get me here. It was hard to watch. It was pretty stressful, I lost a couple days. But I felt we were going to be here. Between the coaching staff, the rest of the players, seniors, captains, it was almost inevitable.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) RIT’s offense. The Tigers’ seven-goal output marked their second-lowest total of the season, trailing only a six-goal effort in a loss at Clarkson on March 25. In addition to Lee, senior attackman Chad Levick scored only one goal on seven shots, and senior attackman Brendan MacDonald was shut out despite taking three attempts. Lee, Levick and MacDonald had totaled 160 goals and 90 assists before the game, but were bottled up by Nowesnick, senior Aaron Leeds (Boys’ Latin) and junior Kyle Tucker.

“People talk about Salisbury lacrosse, and they always talk about offense, ‘Berkman is an offensive guy,’ ” coach Jim Berkman said. “Well, if you look back and track all of the records for a number of years and you go back, we very seldom are a team that gives up more than six or seven goals, and we’ve had a lot of great defenders here. … But I think as a collective group, when you look at the three guys, this might be the best.”

2) Salisbury’s Nathan Blondino. The senior attackman added one goal and two assists to his nation-leading 134 points. But the Iroquois National Award winner given to Division III’s outstanding player went scoreless in the first half and had only an assist after three quarters. But the offense had plenty of other options in senior attackman Carson Kalama, who had four goals and one assist; senior midfielder Kevin McDermott, who added one goal and three assists; and midfielders Garrett Reynolds (Archbishop Curley) and Josh Melton, who posted a hat trick each. Kalama said the offense preached patience, which resulted in a six-goal explosion in a pivotal third quarter.

“I think on the offensive end, we were able to capitalize when we needed to,” said the Bel Air resident and graduate, who was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. “We were just able to execute our plays and exploit what the RIT defense was giving. On the offensive end, we did a great job of doing that, and that’s why we came out with the win today.”

3) Possessions. By halftime, Salisbury owned small leads on the scoreboard (6-4), on shots (19-13) and on ground balls (18-15). By the end of the third quarter, the team had sprinted to sizable advantages of 12-6 on the scoreboard, 33-24 in shots, and 36-20 in ground balls. RIT coach Jake Coon cited the third period as “the difference in the game” as the Sea Gulls controlled the ball and the game’s tempo.

“In the first half, we were getting some possessions and the ground balls were a little closer,” he said. “In the second half, they had the ball the majority of the time, and you’re not going to win too many games or put up too many points without having the ball. Offensively, they’re very patient. They possess the ball well, didn’t make many mistakes. I think they had 10 turnovers the whole game. We just didn’t have the opportunities that we typically have.”

