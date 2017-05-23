Controlling jitters part of agenda for final four-bound Towson, Ohio State men’s lacrosse

The thrill of winning in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals for Towson and Ohio State was enhanced by the feeling of reaching a stage of the postseason the former had not accomplished in 16 years and the latter had never enjoyed before.

The Tigers (12-4) will meet the third-seeded Buckeyes (15-4) in the first national semifinal Saturday at noon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Towson upended second-seeded Syracuse, 10-7, on Sunday to get there. It will be the program’s first appearance in the final four since 2001, but senior attackman Joe Seider (Hereford) said he does not anticipate that he and his teammates will be jittery about making their debut.

“I think we expect to be here,” Seider said Tuesday morning after practice. “I’m sure there will be nerves just to be out in that atmosphere, but I think as soon as the whistle blows the first time, everyone will settle in as soon as they touch the ball. It’s pretty much like every game. It doesn’t matter what it is, but we’re just going to look at it as a game where we have to beat Ohio State to go play another game on Monday.”

Towson coach Shawn Nadelen conceded that there will be a mixture of excitement, eagerness and nerves awaiting the team before Saturday’s game. But he pointed out that getting to this level of the NCAA tournament is what the players and coaches have worked all season for.

Asked what he can do to calm the players, Nadelen replied, “Just try to prepare them ahead of time and kind of give them an idea of what the atmosphere and intensity is going to be like as far as the crowd and the environment and let them know that we’ve played in similar situations. Not quite that, but similar with last weekend in the quarterfinals. That was a packed house and an intense game. So [it is about] getting them to understand that we’ve been there before, and when you get to the field, it’s two teams playing a lacrosse game.”

Ohio State beat Duke, 16-11, on Saturday to improve to 1-3 in the quarterfinals. Coach Nick Myers said he thinks his team has acquired enough experience to avoid being overly anxious.

“This is a team that has played on some big stages,” he said. “We’ve been on TV a lot, we’ve had cameras in our locker room all year, we’ve been in the [Horseshoe, the nickname for Ohio Stadium], we’ve played in spring games, a lot of these kids have been in quarterfinal games. So I think that feeling you get pulling into Gillette Stadium will certainly be different, and I’m not trying to disguise that. But I think we’re doing everything we can to just to continue to focus the men on the task at hand, which is a very good Towson team. There’s going to be lines on the field like there have been all year, and we’re excited to play between them.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com