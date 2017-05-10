Nazareth at Stevenson men’s lacrosse: Three things to watch

Stevenson has won all two meetings with Nazareth, earning 17-11 and 8-6 victories in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The Golden Flyers are 6-4 away from Rochester, N.Y., this season, while the Mustangs are 8-2 at home.

Nazareth (11-8) earned the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III tournament after beating Ithaca and Stevens in overtime for the Empire 8 tournament championship. Although the defense has surrendered 10.4 goals per game, the unit has apparently found its goalkeeper of the future in Alex Winkler. The freshman has started 16 of 19 games, compiling a 10.95 goals-against average and a .484 save percentage.

Stevenson (13-5) captured its fifth consecutive Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth tournament to secure a berth in the NCAA playoffs. A defense that has allowed 8.2 goals per game has benefited from improved play from goalie Ross Dinan. The senior has a 5.69 goals-against average and a .579 save percentage in his past four starts.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome of the NCAA tournament second-round game at Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

1) Nazareth’s Seth DeLisle vs. Stevenson’s Justin Burnette. DeLisle, a Golden Flyers senior, has dominated faceoffs, ranking fifth in the country with a .738 winning percentage (316-for-428) and sixth in ground balls per game at 10.7. The Mustangs have relied on Burnette, a freshman who has won 64.5 percent (194-for-301) and averaged 4.0 ground balls. Stevenson coach Paul Cantabene acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead for Burnette against DeLisle.

“He’s won 73 percent of his faceoffs for the year, but we think we have a pretty good one, too, in Justin Burnette,” Cantabene said. “But he’s a freshman and I think that kid is a senior. So that’s really going to make for an interesting matchup. We’re going to have to be great off the wings.”

2) Nazareth’s zone defense vs. Stevenson’s shooters. Although the Mustangs have averaged 14.7 goals and 55.6 shots, they have converted only 26.5 percent of their attempts. Opponents have recently countered by using a zone defense to continue to frustrate Stevenson, and Cantabene said he would not be surprised if the Golden Flyers used a similar tactic.

“We’ve seen a lot of zone lately,” he said. “So we’re going to be aware of that. Albright played it exclusively against us, and we got a little bit of it against Widener, and we saw it the whole game against Stevens. So we put in some things that we think will hopefully help us, and I think it’s really helped our patience. The guys are being much more patient and realize the shots that we need to take to attack those zones. We’ve got to understand how to do that and be patient about it.”

3) Nazareth’s passing vs. Stevenson’s off-ball defense. The Golden Flyers have scored 12.4 goals per game thanks to a willingness to share the ball. They are tied for 32nd in total assists with 144 and have five different players with 10 or more helpers led by senior midfielder Hunter Burdick’s team-leading 27. That puts the onus on the Mustangs defense to home in on Nazareth’s movement with and without the ball.

“We’ve got to do a good job of not falling asleep off the ball and making sure that we’re tracking those guys well,” Cantabene said. “But we also have to make sure that we can’t let those guys sit back there and feed. We’re going to have to be in their gloves and make sure that we’re on top of them to take away their feeding ability a little bit.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com