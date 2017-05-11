Postscript from Nazareth at Stevenson men’s lacrosse

When asked whether senior midfielder Kyle D’Onofrio gets fatigued after playing on the first line on offense, joining the starting Rope unit and taking up a wing on faceoffs, Stevenson coach Paul Cantabene looked over at D’Onofrio and asked, “Donny, do you ever get tired?”

Without missing a beat, D’Onofrio replied, “Never.”

While that may be a bit of an exaggeration, D’Onofrio’s value to the team can’t be overstated. The Baldwin resident and Fallston graduate ranks second on the Mustangs (14-5) in goals (49) and assists (23) and is tied for third in ground balls (51).

D’Onofrio, who had four goals and one assist in Wednesday night’s 19-6 thrashing of Nazareth in an NCAA Division III tournament second-round game at Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills, said he embraces a full plate of responsibilities.

“You can’t get tired,” he said. “I prepared for this season. I did a lot of running. So going into the season, I knew I would have a big role. I like to play the wings because it gets me used to the pace of the game.”

D’Onofrio pointed out that at Fallston, he was an attackman who never left the field. So playing in all three phases is a return to normalcy for him.

“When I came here for my senior year, I knew I was going to have to get some big ground balls for us,” he said. “That’s the key to winning. If I had to play the wings, that was fine with me. I’ve been here for four years. So I’m just used to it.”

Cantabene said D’Onofrio has been a catalyst for Stevenson all season.

“We hope he doesn’t get tired,” Cantabene said. “Kyle’s one of the top middies in the country, and he’s been that way the whole year. … He’s all over the place. We use him on wings on faceoffs, he plays man-up, he plays defense. He does a lot of things. We’re going to ride him as long as we can. When the NCAA tournament comes, you’ve got to ride your players that are hot as long as you can until they buck you. So we’re going to continue to do that.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Nazareth’s Seth DeLisle vs. Stevenson’s Justin Burnette. DeLisle, the Golden Flyers senior, lived up to his ranking as the fifth-best faceoff specialist in the country, winning 53.8 percent of his draws (14 of 26) and picking up a team-high eight ground balls. But Burnette, the freshman, held his own, claiming 48.0 percent (12 of 25) and collecting a game-best nine loose balls. Burnette’s performance delighted Cantabene.

“Justin’s a freshman going up against a seasoned senior who won 73 percent of faceoffs, and that kid is really good,” he said of DeLisle. “I tip my cap to him. I think he’s a good faceoff guy. He gets the ball out and gets the ball up. But after Justin lost a few, he made some adjustments and did some good things, and I thought our wing play was really good at getting the ball up and causing some havoc there to create some second chances.”

2) Nazareth’s zone defense vs. Stevenson’s shooters. Entering the game, the Mustangs had shot only 26.5 percent, but they converted 36.5 percent of their attempts against the Golden Flyers. After Stevenson’s offensive players took advantage of Nazareth’s man-to-man defense, the Golden Flyers went to a zone a few times, but long-range goals by D’Onofrio and senior midfielder Morgan Pritchett (Hereford) were zone-busters.

“They’d go in and out of it,” D’Onofrio said of Nazareth’s zone. “We’d shoot the ball once, and they’d pop into a zone, but it was nothing we couldn’t handle. We had been practicing against it all week. So we knew that it would come.”

3) Nazareth’s passing vs. Stevenson’s off-ball defense. The Golden Flyers had five assists on the six goals they scored, but more often than not, passing lanes were difficult to find. The Mustangs emphasized getting their sticks in the lanes to break up passes. But junior defenseman Dominic DeFazio credited the defensive midfield with making a concerted effort to shadow Nazareth’s midfielders, who could not flash to the cage with ease.

“It’s about the middies,” DeFazio said. “The middies did a great job of finding their men. They want to feed from X a lot. So we got on their hands, and we told the middies, ‘Hey, watch your guy. Don’t let him sneak behind you.’ It was just a solid game by everybody.”

