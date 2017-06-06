Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse relied on freshmen to make impact for second straight year

A year ago, Mount St. Mary’s received immediate contributions from a freshman class that included attackmen Chris DiPretoro (22 goals and five assists while starting seven games in 2016) and Austin Short (1 G, 2 A in 12 appearances), short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Mangan (7 G, 6 A, 47 ground balls, and 21 caused turnovers) and defenseman Brian Philbin (6 GB, 1 CT in nine contests, including one start).

This past spring, the Mountaineers returned to the same well, inserting several rookies in key positions.

Attackman Brenden McCarthy had nine goals and 10 assists in 13 games, including six starts. Defenseman Joshua Davies amassed eight ground balls and four caused turnovers in 10 appearances, including four starts.

The midfield featured Matt Haggerty with four goals and five assists in 14 games, including eight starts; Joe Bethke with four goals and three assists in 10 games, including six starts; and Brendan Doyle with six goals and two assists in 14 games.

Shawn Raum was the team’s leader in faceoffs with a 40.1 percent success rate (75 of 187) and 16 ground balls, and the short-stick defensive midfield spots were fortified by Sam Portillo (15 GB, 3 CT) and Evan Falkowski (4 GB, 2 CT).

Coach Tom Gravante would prefer to use experienced veterans, but emphasized that the freshmen could jump-start their development by getting valuable playing time.

“It was very important to get some experience behind them and get moving in the right direction,” he said. “I think it also gives them an idea of where they are lacking. Maybe it was strength, speed, not being in great shape, but with the experience, they’ll naturally figure out that this game is bigger, stronger and faster, and that they need to go home this summer and work on elevating their abilities. We saw some good things out of Brenden McCarthy, Matt Haggerty, Joe Bethke, Josh Davies, Shawn Raum, Sam Portillo, Evan Falkowski. So there were plenty of freshmen that saw legitimate minutes and got a taste of the D-I game. So we’re hoping that they’re going to go into the summer really hungry to raise the bar and come back bigger, stronger and faster with improved stickwork, quicker hands. So I think it’s very important to get freshmen on the field and get them minutes and get them experience.”

Mount St. Mary’s has a large group coming to campus next season. Although Gravante would not confirm the actual number, he did say he would not be surprised if some incoming freshmen played early and often in 2018.

“I do have a large class coming in, and some of them could see minutes and even break into the starting lineup,” he said. “But I won’t really make any decisions on that or get overly excited until I see how these young men handle the rigors of being a D-I student-athlete.”

