Maryland’s Matt Rambo, Loyola’s Pat Spencer among five finalists for Tewaaraton Award

The Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday the five men’s lacrosse finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, and Maryland attackman Matt Rambo and Loyola Maryland attackman Pat Spencer are included in that group.

Rambo recently passed Bob Boneillo to become the Terps’ all-time leading scorer with 237 points. The senior is just seven goals shy of passing former attackman Joe Walters’ career record of 153 goals set in 2006 and needs just six more goals to amass 40 goals and 30 assists, which he accomplished last season for the first time in school history. The Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year, Rambo is the program’s second Tewaaraton Award finalist, joining Walters who was nominated in 2006.

Spencer, the only sophomore among the finalists, recently became the Greyhounds’ and Patriot League’s single-season leader in assists with 55. The Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate joined Gary Hanley as the only players in school history to register 80 or more points in multiple campaigns. The first player in Patriot League history to be named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in each of his first two years, Spencer is the program’s third finalist, joining attackman Mike Sawyer (2012) and defenseman Joe Fletcher (2014).

Rambo and Spencer are part of a group that includes Denver junior faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste, Albany junior attackman Connor Fields, and Yale junior attackman Ben Reeves.

Baptiste, the Division I leader in faceoff percentage, is the first faceoff specialist to be named a finalist since the Tewaaraton Award’s inception in 2001. Fields, the national leader in total points and points per game, is the Great Danes’ fourth finalist in the last five years, joining attackman Lyle Thompson (2013), attackman Miles and Lyle Thompson (2014), and Lyle Thompson (2015). And Reeves, who ranks in the Top 10 in assists and points per game, is the only repeat finalist after being in the last group a year ago.

A winner among the five finalists will be announced at the Tewaaraton Award ceremony on June 1 in Washington, D.C.

