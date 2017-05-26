Players from Maryland, Salisbury men’s lacrosse headline list of national award winners

The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association announced its major award winners for the 2017 campaign, and several Maryland and Salisbury players were honored.

Terps senior attackman Matt Rambo received the Lt. Raymond J. Enners Award given to Division I’s Outstanding Player. Rambo – a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which celebrates college lacrosse’s top player – is already the program’s all-time leading scorer with 253 points and became the fourth player in school history to capture the Enners Award, joining attackman Doug Schreiber (1973), midfielder Frank Urso (1975), and goalkeeper Brian Dougherty (1995).

Maryland senior defenseman Tim Muller earned the William C. Schmeisser Award as the nation’s outstanding defensive player. The Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, Muller has posted 31 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers this spring and is the first Terps player to win the Schmeisser Award since Lee Zink in 2004.

On the Division III level, Sea Gulls senior attackman Nathan Blondino was selected as the Iroquois National Award winner. Blondino leads the country in points with 131, is the first player in program history to register 100 points in back-to-back seasons since attackman Jason Coffman in 1995 and 1996, and is the second Salisbury player in as many years to be chosen, following short-stick defensive midfielder Preston Dabbs who shared last year’s award with Tufts attackman John Uppgren.

Junior defenseman Kyle Tucker claimed the William C. Stiles Memorial Award given to the nation’s top defensive player. Tucker ranks third on the team in ground balls with 62 and fourth in caused turnovers with 30 and is the second Sea Gulls player in the last three seasons to receive the honor, following Knute Kraus in 2015.

Senior long-stick midfielder Andrew Ternahan claimed the Long Pole Midfielder Award. Ternahan ranks second on the team in ground balls with 81 and third in caused turnovers with 34, has added three goals and six assists, and is the first Salisbury player to win the award since Zeke Smith in 2014.

