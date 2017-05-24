Once considered slow, Maryland men’s lacrosse pushing for transition chances to complement offense

When No. 8 seed Albany scored twice in a span of 46 seconds to tie the score of Sunday’s NCAA Division I tournament quarterfinal at 2-2 with 10:01 left in the second quarter, top-seeded Maryland needed an offensive spark. And that came from the stick of … defenseman Tim Muller?

That’s right. The senior collected a pass from sophomore defenseman Curtis Corley, drove through the middle of barely-present Great Danes defense, and deposited the ball near the bottom right corner of the net to help the Terps regain a lead they would never give up en route to an 18-9 victory.

This season, Maryland’s defenders have the green light to turn defense into instant offense. Muller leads the group with four goals and one assist, junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt has contributed three goals and two assists, and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen has registered one goal and three assists.

But that’s not all. Sophomore long-stick midfielder Nick Brozowski has scored three times, and junior defenseman Bryce Young has two goals and one assist. Muller said the coaching staff has supported every opportunity to pounce on transition chances.

“The coaches back us up,” he said. “If we think we have the right look, they’re going to support us. And they’re going to critique us just like an offensive guy. If it was a bad look, they’ll tell you so. But I think we’ve been pretty successful with that. So I don’t think they’re holding us back.”

Long considered one of the slowest offenses in the country, the Terps (14-3) have worked to overhaul their reputation. Senior short-stick defensive midfielder Nick Manis said the team has worked on its transition offense over the past two years.

“There’s definitely been a big emphasis on it,” said the Annapolis resident and Severn School graduate, who joked that he is the lone defender who does not have permission to shoot. “We want to push transition because we want to play all different styles and be able to adapt to the teams that we play. You don’t want to be one-dimensional.”

Cultivating production from areas other than a traditional six-on-six set is the objective of every team, and that development may be important in Saturday’s semifinal game against No. 5 seed Denver (13-3), which ranks 13th in the nation in fewest goals allowed per contest at 8.8.

“We’re going to try to push the ball,” coach John Tillman said. “Obviously, it makes it hard if Denver has really long possessions. It can tire you out. It also limits the number of opportunities that you have. We will try to do what we can to try to get the ball on the deck or if there are ground balls, push it for sure.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com