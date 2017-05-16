Maryland men’s lacrosse excelling at scoring goals in last minutes of quarters in 2017

When Maryland sprinted to a 13-5 lead en route to a 13-10 win over Bryant in Sunday’s NCAA tournament first-round game, the team got two goals in the final minute of quarters from senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) and junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt. It’s a trend that the Terps have popularized this season.

Maryland (13-3) – the top seed in the NCAA Division I tournament that will face No. 8 seed Albany (15-2) in a quarterfinal at Delaware Stadium on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. – has scored 21 times in the last 60 seconds of quarters, including eight in the second periods and 13 in the first halves.

Junior midfielder Connor Kelly leads the team with five final-minute goals, while senior attackman Matt Rambo, junior midfielder Tim Rotanz and Heacock are tied with three each.

Coach John Tillman said the experience on offense – under the tutelage of offensive coordinator J.L. Reppert – has helped those players produce scoring opportunities as time has wound down.

“Coach Reppert does a good job of putting those guys in those situations,” Tillman said Tuesday morning. “I think the biggest thing is, we do have a pretty veteran group. When that first group is out there, you’ve got three seniors at attack. So they’ve been there and done that. I think their awareness after playing as many games as those guys have played in, they get a sense, ‘Hey, it’s the end of the quarter. Let’s get organized.’"

Tillman said the Terps also spend time in practices drilling last-minute situations for both the offense and defense.

“It’s on our goals board in our locker room in not giving up goals in the last two minutes of a quarter,” he said. “It’s something we talk about, but it’s obviously easier said than done. We do practice situations where we’ll put three minutes left on the clock and we’ll just play and guys have to manage. If we’re defending and all of a sudden, we get a stop with 20 seconds, we have to clear it and then go to the goal and try to get a good, quality opportunity. And then offensively, realizing that OK, you’re under maybe 30 seconds, we want to hold for the last shot and get organized and know when we want to be aggressive and know what time are we going to attack.

"Obviously, you’ve got to know whether they’re in man or zone and what play you’re running. We put the kids in those situations just so that they’re prepared and there’s some comfort level and the guys can get organized, and I think you’ve got to practice those things.”

