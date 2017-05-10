Two marks within reach for Maryland men's lacrosse attackman Matt Rambo and midfielder Connor Kelly

Individual achievements are usually the last concern for Maryland players, but two are nearing some noteworthy accomplishments.

With 147 career goals, senior attackman Matt Rambo is just seven short of passing Joe Walters for the school record in that department. Rambo, who is the program’s all-time leader in points with 237, could eclipse Walters when the top-seeded Terps (12-3) welcome the winner of Wednesday night’s play-in game between Monmouth (14-3) and Bryant (10-7) to Maryland Stadium in College Park on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Coach John Tillman said Rambo has not discussed his chase of Walters’ record.

“It says a lot about Matt and his consistency and his ability to stay healthy and his ability to finish and his teammates setting him up,” Tillman said Tuesday. “He’s in some pretty good company, and I think that’s duly noted with our tradition. But it’s funny. I didn’t even know about it, we haven’t talked about it. We certainly won’t run away and hide from it, but if he does it, great. I’m sure at some point, someone will tell us. But I don’t think it’s something that will change anything that we do.”

With 37 goals this spring, junior Connor Kelly could become the first midfielder in Maryland history to reach 40 goals since Frank Urso scored 40 in 1974. Kelly has been on a torrid run, registering 13 goals and one assist in his past three starts that included a nine-goal explosion during the team’s march to its second Big Ten tournament championship last weekend.

“I think Connor would be the first one to tell you that he’s been able to get some good looks from his teammates,” Tillman said. “There’s a couple where he’s had some dodges and created his own shot, and he’s been able to hit them. But I think he’s been the benefactor of some attention drawn to [senior attackman] Colin [Heacock] and to Matt. I just think when he’s had his hands free and has been able to convert, I think he’s shot pretty well. He’s worked on his shooting all year long. So I think a lot of that is a byproduct of his work off the field and his teammates looking for him.

“And he’s done a nice job of finding seams. When a guy is dodging, there’s all this movement and a guy that can find the passing lanes and the openings and can kind of get there, I think his teammates are pretty good at realizing, ‘OK, Connor’s floating. Let’s see if he pops to a good spot.’ ”

