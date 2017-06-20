Report that Terps lacrosse assistant Kevin Conry will be Michigan’s new head coach is disputed

Kevin Conry might or might not be on the move from the Maryland men’s lacrosse team.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report by College Crosse stated that Big Ten rival Michigan would hire Conry, the associate head coach and defensive coordinator who recently helped the top-seeded Terps end a 42-year drought and capture its first NCAA Division I championship, as its new head coach, replacing John Paul who was fired May 2.

But a person familiar with the Wolverines opening said “no offer [was] made” to Conry and that the former Johns Hopkins defenseman had not “spoken with anyone in a few days.”

Efforts to reach Conry were unsuccessful.

It is not surprising that Conry’s name is being mentioned for head coaching vacancies. He interviewed for the job at UMBC last year before that school hired former Maryland and Loyola Maryland offensive coordinator Ryan Moran on June 20, 2016, to succeed Don Zimmerman.

In five years on head coach John Tillman’s staff, Conry has been the architect of a defense that has ranked in the top 10 in the country four times. That unit allowed just 14 goals on the final weekend of the 2017 season, including only six in a three-goal win against No. 3 seed Ohio State for the national title.

The Terps also had a pair of individual defensive standouts. Senior defenseman Tim Muller earned the William C. Schmeisser Award given to Division I’s outstanding defensive player and then became the first defender in NCAA tournament history to be named the Most Outstanding Player in the postseason.

And senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen became the first Maryland defensive player to gain first-team All-America status in back-to-back years since Mike Farrell in 1975 and 1976. Muller joined Davis-Allen on the first team, and junior defenseman Bryce Young and junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt earned honorable-mention accolades.

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com