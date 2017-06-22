Maryland men’s lacrosse in seek-and-find mode again after another assistant coach departs

Since John Tillman succeeded Dave Cottle as head coach at Maryland before the 2011 season, the revolving door for assistant coaches has rarely stopped.

In 2012, defensive coordinator Kevin Warne left to take over at Georgetown. Two years later, offensive coordinator Ryan Moran was hired for the same position at Loyola Maryland, where he spent two seasons before replacing head coach Don Zimmerman at UMBC.

On Wednesday, defensive coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Conry agreed to assume the reins at Michigan. And that does not include the number of assistants who have departed for head coaching roles at high schools.

So if you think Tillman is nervous about finding a successor to Conry, he isn’t. He found Conry to replace Warne and J.L. Reppert to replace Moran, and both men helped the Terps capture their first NCAA Division I championship since 1975, when they defeated Ohio State, 9-6, on May 29.

“Five years ago, we lost Kevin Warne, and obviously, Kevin did a great job for us in our first two years,” Tillman said Wednesday. “He was with me at Harvard for three years, and everybody was really worried about losing Kevin, and it was a big loss. But we did our due diligence and obviously found a really good replacement in Kevin. Our goal would be to do something similarly. It’s really just finding the best fit for us. I’m not too caught up in whether it’s a big name or not. It’s about finding the best person and coach.”

Because Maryland is a public university, it must advertise Conry’s position for seven days, form a search committee, review applications and conduct interviews. So Tillman said there is no timetable for filling the vacancy.

Tillman did say that there are several characteristics he is looking for in a potential candidate.

“We’re doing so much more than just coaching,” he said. “So having a high-character person, a good role model, a guy that has a lot of passion, a guy that will more than just coach lacrosse [is important]. Certainly we want to find somebody with some experience that has been there. Maryland’s not the type of place where you can learn how to coach. You want to find somebody that has some experience, has been able to kind of cut his teeth a little bit and grow, and has had some responsibility and some experience. We obviously have one of the best conferences in the country [in the Big Ten]. So you’re going against week in and week out some of the best teams. I think our strength of schedule was No. 1 last year. So we’ve got to find somebody that’s competent. … We’ve got to do our due diligence on the coaching side and strategic side.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com