Maryland, Denver to rely on final four experience in Saturday's men's lacrosse showdown

Unlike the other side of the NCAA Division I men's lacrosse tournament bracket involving Towson and No. 3 seed Ohio State, top-seeded Maryland and No. 5 seed Denver have a “been there, done that” mindset for Saturday’s national semifinal at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., at 2:30 p.m.

Courtesy of an 18-9 rout of No. 8 seed Albany on Sunday, the Terps (14-3) are making their fourth consecutive trip to the final four and sixth in the past seven years, all under coach John Tillman. They are 4-1 in the semifinal round, and senior defenseman Tim Muller said the players are well versed for the week of preparation for Saturday’s game.

“It helps a lot,” he said Tuesday. “It’s a whole new environment there, especially for the younger guys. You’re at a new facility, a new stadium, in front of a crowd like that, it’s a cool feeling. But I think being there before allows us to stay poised and allows us to rely on our experience.”

That doesn’t mean that the players don’t get nervous. But senior short-stick defensive midfielder Nick Manis said the nerves don’t necessarily translate into jitters.

“I think it’s more like anxious,” the Annapolis resident and Severn graduate said. “We want to get out there, and we want to play. But we have young guys on our team, too. So it’s going to be their first experience. We try to keep a loose mentality on the team so that it’s not in the back of our heads or we’re gripping our sticks too tight.”

Maryland’s opponent also is no stranger to this stage. The Pioneers (13-3), who beat No. 4 seed Notre Dame, 16-4, on Saturday – will make their third appearance in the national semifinals in the past four years, losing to Duke in 2014 and capturing their first NCAA championship in 2015. Coach Bill Tierney is hoping that experience will be an asset for his players.

“I can go back to the first time we were in [the final four], and I’ll never forget walking into the stadium in Philly and the guys were just star-struck,” he said Tuesday. “We were playing a great Duke team, and it was hot, and it was just an overwhelming experience. I think despite the little hiccup last year, most of our guys have been there, and some of our top players are still young guys. [Sophomore attackman] Austin French and [freshman attackman] Ethan Walker, these are young guys that haven’t been there. So the idea for the older guys is to let the younger guys know what it’s all about, try to get them through the jitters of playing on Memorial Day weekend, because that’s the goal of every team, and hope that they can just go out there and perform like they did last week.”

