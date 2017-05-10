Long-stick midfielder Ryan Fournier questionable for Loyola Maryland NCAA lacrosse tournament opener

Long-stick midfielder Ryan Fournier has sat out the past three games for Loyola Maryland, and his availability for Sunday’s NCAA tournament first-round game at No. 3 seed Ohio State in Columbus at 5 p.m. is up in the air.

Greyhounds coach Charley Toomey described the 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior, who missed the first six games of the season because of a hamstring injury, as questionable.

“He hasn’t played in the last two weeks,” Toomey said Tuesday. “So he’s day-to-day, and we’re going to continue to monitor him and see whether or not he’s able to take the field for us on Sunday.”

Fournier, who compiled 49 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers, seven goals and two assists a year ago, has 12 ground balls, five caused turnovers and one goal in six games this season as 6-2, 180-pound junior Zac Davliakos (36 GB, 14 CT, 2 G, 3 A) has become the starting long pole. But more than the numbers, Fournier has been valued for his leadership skills.

“The impact of it is you’re taking a captain off the field,” Toomey said. “You’re taking a vocal leader on the field, and you’re asking him to be on the sideline and to be a part of your practices and helping to motivate guys and really mentor a freshman pole behind Davliakos, and that’s really been one of the bigger things. It’s his ability to help develop a younger guy that we didn’t have as much on our radar screen to play in his freshman year, and he’s done a terrific job.”

That younger guy is freshman Alex Johnson, who has 10 ground balls, five caused turnovers, and one goal in 10 games. Johnson has been Davliakos’ primary backup because of the injuries to Fournier and 6-2, 210-pound freshman Ryan McNulty.

“We are very happy with his play – off the ground, defending on the six-on-six set,” Toomey said of 5-11, 180-pound Johnson. “We think he’s really blossomed with what we’re asking him to do in transition. He makes really good decisions, he tries to play fast. So he’s everything we could have wanted in a young man that we recruited and more.”

As well as Johnson has played though, Davliakos is still getting the vast majority of the runs on defense.

“He’s increased his reps in practice and on gameday,” Toomey said. “Maybe you go in this year thinking it’s going to be 60-40 [split for playing time], and maybe it’s more of an 80-20 or 70-30 [in Davliakos’ favor]. But he’s prepared for it, and he’s doing a heck of a job. I think our defense is getting better towards the tail end of the year, and those guys are getting used to playing with new poles. So that’s a big part of it for us.”

