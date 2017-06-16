Keith Euker says McDaniel men’s lacrosse is working on proving ‘we are the new era’

The graduation of seven starters from a 2017 McDaniel squad that amassed an overall record of 6-10 and finished eighth in the nine-team Centennial Conference usually would not be a signal for optimism.

And it isn’t as if coach Keith Euker and the Green Terror players don’t understand the steepness of the mountain that looms ahead for next spring. But as Euker told the players in their exit meetings a month ago, the departure of a 13-member senior class has opened the door for those players who return next season.

“That’s exactly how we discussed it with the team at the end of the year,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for us to prove that we are the new era for McDaniel lacrosse. We’re going to have some new faces with guys that are filling roles next year. So it’s definitely an opportunity for us to really turn over a new leaf and prove everything that we’re been working on for the past two years. I think the guys are pretty excited about the opportunity to show that.”

The unfortunate aspect for Euker is that there is no guarantee of success. The players who attended the final meeting left enthusiastic and committed to improving over the offseason, but will that work be enough for the squad to break through? Euker conceded that there is some anxiety about the unknown.

“I would say that it’s absolutely nerve-wracking,” he said with a chuckle. “But that’s just part of the game. Anytime you have new guys stepping in to fill new roles, you’re always going to be white-knuckling a little bit as you watch them develop into those roles. But you’ve got to have trust in the guys, and I think we’ve got some really good guys that have been chomping at the bit and are ready to step in and take the reins. So we’ll see. We’ll see how they do and how they handle it.”

So although the 2017 record still leaves a lot to be desired, it was a positive step for the Green Terror and a welcomed indication of the team’s growth in Euker’s second year as head coach.

“More than just the fact that we had more wins, I think the way that we won and even in the games that we lost, that comes back to our offense maturing this year and being able to put some more points on the board when we needed it,” he said. “So we certainly showed progress, but we still have a long way to climb.”

