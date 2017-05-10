Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse looking to rebound from two-game losing streak

The last time Johns Hopkins entered the NCAA tournament on a two-game losing skid was not that long ago. In fact, last year’s squad limped into the postseason after setbacks to Big Ten rivals Maryland and Rutgers before getting walloped by Brown in the NCAA first round.

So it is understandable that coach Dave Pietramala is keenly aware that the sixth-seeded Blue Jays (8-6) are saddled with losses to the Terps and Ohio State before meeting Duke (12-4) in Saturday’s first-round game at 2:30 p.m. at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

“You certainly want to be playing your best lacrosse at the most important time of the year,” he said Wednesday morning. “Obviously, coming off a win can be helpful, but coming off a loss can be very motivating. The way we’ve looked at it is fairly simple. What’s done is done, and the past is the past. Everyone’s record and slate is wiped clean, and now you have to go win one game. You don’t have to win two or three or four. You’ve got to win one game, and you’ve got to focus on one game. Right now, there are 16 teams that are 0-0.”

One common thread in the most recent streak has been the offense’s lethargic starts. In the first quarter of the 12-5 loss to Maryland on April 29, the unit was shut out on 10 shots. In the first quarter of a 15-13 loss to Ohio State on May 4, the Blue Jays scored twice on nine shots.

Junior attackman Shack Stanwick said the players and coaches have discussed being more efficient with their shooting.

“It just comes down to being on the same page,” the Baltimore resident and Boys’ Latin graduate said. “A big thing we talked about is our shot selection recently, and that comes with finding good spots on the field for shooting and how we’re actually shooting shots. If we can get to good spots and shoot good overhand shots, we seem to be successful. So that’s kind of been the focus for the past couple of weeks.”

The opening period will be critical against the Blue Devils, who have outscored opponents 56-33 in the first quarter but have been on the opposite end by an 8-4 margin in their four losses. Johns Hopkins offensive coordinator Bobby Benson agreed that a strong start could be critical.

“What’s important is that we make them defend every possession and that we don’t have lapses at any point of the game,” he said. “We want to do our best to be consistent every time we have the ball. We want to keep the pressure on them and make good decisions.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com