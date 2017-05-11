John Crawley needs one point to become first Johns Hopkins midfielder in seven years to reach 100

With 69 goals and 30 assists in his career, senior John Crawley needs only one goal or one assist in No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins’ NCAA tournament first-round game against Duke to become the first midfielder in program history to reach 100 points since Michael Kimmel graduated in 2010 with 145.

So what is the secret to Crawley’s success?

“I guess I get lucky,” he deadpanned.

As much as he attempts to downplay his talent, Crawley will be counted on to contribute once again when the Blue Jays (8-6) clash with the Blue Devils (12-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Homewood Field. He has scored no fewer than 23 points in each of his past three seasons, and he set career highs in goals (21), assists (11) and points (32) as a member of the second midfield in 2015.

Crawley is one of Johns Hopkins’ two team captains along with senior defenseman Nick Fields, and is only the 14th player in school history since 1949 to serve as captain for more than one season.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Benson called Crawley “one of the harder workers since I’ve been here" and said his enthusiasm has rubbed off on younger players.

“I think he’s one of those players that gets the most out of himself every day,” Benson said. “He practices hard, he plays hard, he brings that toughness and physicality to the way he dodges and plays, which I think has been really good for us. He’s definitely our emotional leader.”

Crawley opened the first three games of the season as a starting attackman before returning to his usual position, and coach Dave Pietramala said Crawley never balked at the changes.

“I think what stands out the most is his selflessness,” Pietramala said. “He is very much a servant leader. He wants to do whatever is best for the team, and he wants to serve the team, and I think you see that in his willingness to do those other things.”

While Crawley conceded that reaching the 100-point mark would be meaningful, he was quick to credit his personal success to Benson and his teammates.

“He has taught me a lot,” Crawley said of Benson. “When I’m watching other teams play, I can almost hear myself saying things he would say to us in film study. I think it’s a testament to his ability to teach us and understand the game at a different level. After playing with guys like [senior] Cody Radziewicz who has been on my line for four years and [senior] Kieran Eissler who I played with on the same line in my freshman and sophomore years, I think having so many guys around me that have totally bought in and are selfless, I think it really speaks to them. I think I just kind of end up being in the right place at the right time and make the best of certain opportunities. But I think it’s a testament to how well we’re taught by Coach Benson and how hard the guys around me play.”

