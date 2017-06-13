Coach John Tillman was too caught up in Maryland men’s lacrosse title win to get overly emotional

In a postgame conference after Maryland’s 14-13 overtime loss to North Carolina in the 2016 NCAA tournament final, coach John Tillman wept in a rare display of emotion.

But after the top-seeded Terps’ 9-6 victory over No. 3 seed Ohio State in the title game on May 29 for the school’s first national championship since 1975 and first in 10 attempts, Tillman was his usual stoic self. Was there a reason he wasn’t as overwhelmed by the team’s first NCAA crown in five trips to the tournament final during his seven-year tenure?

“I think there’s a lot that goes on in that moment, and there’s a lot to process,” said Tillman, who did get choked up when he was asked immediately after the game during an on-air interview by ESPN analyst Paul Carcaterra about capturing the title less than two months after the death of his mother, Elizabeth. “There’s just a lot to take in. I guess in that moment, it’s a bit surreal trying to take it all in and manage what’s going on. One of the things I’ll always remember is seeing those kids with smiles on their faces and the joy they had. I think the most powerful thing for me was seeing the alums and families in the stands with tears of joy. There were alums in the stands that were crying and were so excited. Knowing how much they put it into it was really powerful to me. What I took away from the weekend was how much this means to so many people. It’s something that does motivate you to work very hard because you know that Maryland lacrosse is important to our school, to our alums, and to so many people. To me, it’s a great thing. You want to do well because you know it means a lot to them. At that moment and knowing how long it’s been for them, I really felt like what drove us and what has driven us is how well that could be received and what it would mean to everybody.”

Surely, the 2017 squad will go down as the greatest that Tillman has ever coached, right? Not necessarily, he said.

“The championship thing is kind of a neat thing because I’m so proud of them,” he said. “Being at a place like Maryland, you do have certain things you want to accomplish – winning the regular season, the tournament, going to the Final Four, and winning the championship. It kind of goes without saying that those are checklist items. But there are other things as a college coach because I think of myself as a teacher more than a pure coach. There have been teams that have overachieved in years when you maybe weren’t expecting as much, and I’m proud of them. So it’s always hard to say that one is more important than the other and that one moment is bigger than the other.”

