Jim Berkman hopes close win over Denison is wake-up call for Salisbury men's lacrosse

In its first three NCAA Division III men's lacrosse tournament games, Salisbury waltzed to easy victories against Misericordia, Hampden-Sydney and Cabrini, winning by an average 15.3 goals.

In Sunday’s semifinal, however, the host Sea Gulls, the top seed in the South Region, endured some tense moments before holding off Denison, 12-11, at Sea Gull Stadium.

After building a 10-5 advantage late in the third quarter, Salisbury twice had three-goal leads — 11-8 and 12-9 — in the final period. But the Big Red scored two goals in a 93-second span to draw within one before senior defenseman Aaron Leeds (Boys’ Latin) intercepted a pass to cement the victory for the Sea Gulls (21-1).

“We’ve been in a couple battles – a one-goal game against Cabrini in overtime, one goal with Gettysburg, one goal with Lynchburg,” coach Jim Berkman said Tuesday. “We’ve been in some tight battles throughout the year. We were up 10-5 on Sunday, and then we missed a couple ground balls and gave them a few more opportunities. We threw the ball right into the hands of an attackman, who scored a 70-yard goal because of a failure to clear. We just gave them some opportunities, and like any team left at this point, they’re a pretty good team and they were able to take advantage.

"We just didn’t have any offensive opportunities at the end of that game. On the two possessions we had in that fourth quarter, we scored on both of them. We can’t do that again. We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to scoop it, and we’ve got to win some faceoff battles, and we’ve got to clear so that we can get some opportunities on offense because we definitely have some talented kids who can score.”

In Sunday’s title game, at 5 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Salisbury will meet Rochester Institute of Technology (20-2), which is riding a 15-game winning streak. The Tigers — the No. 1 seed in the North Region who routed Wesleyan, 22-9, in the other national semifinal — have not lost since a 9-6 defeat at Clarkson on March 25, but coach Jake Coon said the players have been buttoned up despite their success.

“I would say that, if anything, the guys have been pretty businesslike, in particular, since that Clarkson loss,” he said. “It’s kind of funny. We’re trying to make sure that we’re not too businesslike at this point. So it’s kind of a funny full circle here. We want to make sure this week that the guys don’t get too amped up. It’s about controlling your emotions and making sure that we’re ready, but not too light.”

