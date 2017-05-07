Instant reactions from area coaches in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse tournament

The 17-team field for the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament was released Sunday night, and four area programs learned that their seasons have been extended for at least one more week. What follows are the initial impressions from the four coaches of their first-round opponents and games.

*No. 1 seed Maryland (12-3) will play the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament titlist Monmouth (14-3) and Northeast Conference tournament champion Bryant (10-7) on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Maryland Stadium in College Park.

Terps coach John Tillman on playing one last time at home in 2017: “To have one more time in Maryland Stadium is really important for us. The kids have logged a lot of miles; we’ve played a lot of games. … I think it’s pretty awesome to have one last chance in there and hopefully to go out on a high note for those kids to have that last chance.”

On the possibility of meeting either No. 8 seed Albany (14-2) or 2016 national champion North Carolina (8-7) in the quarterfinals on either May 20 or 21: “I think for us, I know that we’ve stared down some really tough challenges. Last year in the first round, we played Quinnipiac, who was obviously very good and then Syracuse, the ACC champ, in the second round. In 2015, we had Yale, and Yale was very good, and we had already lost to them. So we were hosting, but we were playing a team that had already beat us. So we’ve had some pretty darn tough draws. We had Cornell in 2014, a team that just crushed us in 2013. So I think I always kind of go into it realizing that every game’s going to be tough in the NCAA tournament. With the way the sport is now, everybody’s getting better. So the difference between the top team and the bottom team every year gets harder and harder. So we’re just going to have to get ready to play each week.”

*No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins (8-6) will welcome Duke (12-4) to Homewood Field in Baltimore on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Blue Jays coach Dave Pietramala on the Blue Devils: “Young at midfield but athletic. Everybody tends to think of Duke and think offense, and they are very good offensively. They’re averaging just over 13 goals per game. So they’re playing very well offensively with an outstanding attack. That group has been outstanding with [junior Justin] Guterding, [senior Jack] Bruckner and [freshman Joey] Manown. But defensively, they’ve been fabulous. They’ve given up just barely eight goals per game. So when you look at them, they’re an outstanding team. They are solid on the offensive end, athletic in the midfield, and very well-coached, but the difference in this Duke team is, their numbers defensively are outstanding.”

On playing a first-round game at home for the first time since 2012: “Given the time of the year that it is with exams, it certainly helps to be here and not have to travel and take exams on the road with you. And it’s nice to be able to sleep in your own bed and be in the confines of your own stadium. So we’re excited about the opportunity. We continue to think it’s a privilege, and it should be a great game against an outstanding team.”

*Towson (10-4) will travel to face No. 7 seed Penn State (12-3) on Saturday at noon at the Penn State Lacrosse Field in University Park, Pa.

Tigers coach Shawn Nadelen on familiarity with the Nittany Lions, who played in the Colonial Athletic Association with Towson as recently as 2014: “Just with kind of having been at each other’s place, going up there for games, and them coming down here. They’ve got different personnel; we’ve got different personnel. I’m sure they’re doing different things as well as we are. So personnel-wise, obviously, both teams are a little bit different, but just knowing the lay of the land a little bit, you’re not wondering about the logistics ... because you’ve got a little bit of an idea. So that helps.”

On how much a scrimmage against Penn State in October at Boys’ Latin will help: “I don’t know. Everybody for us played in that game. It was a good scrimmage; it was competitive. I think they beat us up pretty good. So that was an indication of how good they are and how much we had to work on. We have an idea a little bit from that, but over the course of a regular season, teams definitely evolve and change and get better, which they have. So we’ve got to dial into the film, and our preparation begins now.”

*Loyola Maryland (10-5) will hit the road to play No. 3 seed Ohio State (13-4) on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Greyhounds coach Charley Toomey on benefit of playing at Ohio Stadium in last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals: “It’s for everything. It’s such a big game for both programs that we’re really not going to enjoy Columbus at all. We’re going to see a film room and a hotel and be pretty sequestered the minute we get out there and go about our business.”