Maryland men’s lacrosse dominates All-American list with four on first team

The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association announced its Division I All Americans on Wednesday, and Maryland headlined the first team with four members.

Senior attackman Matt Rambo, junior midfielder Connor Kelly, senior defenseman Tim Muller, and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen represented the Terps (14-3), the top seed in the NCAA tournament that will meet No. 5 seed Denver (13-3) in Saturday’s semifinal at 2:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

This marked the third time in the NCAA era that Maryland has had four first-team choices, a feat set in 1973 and repeated in 2014. Davis-Allen became the first Terps player to earn back-to-back first-team accolades since former midfielder Bill McGlone did it in 2005 and 2006.

Notre Dame put three players on the first team, while Syracuse was represented by two players.

Loyola Maryland’s Pat Spencer also made the first team. The Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate is the only sophomore on the list and the first Greyhounds attackman to earn first-team recognition since Jim Blanding in 1990.

The second team included two Towson short-stick defensive midfielders in senior Jack Adams and sophomore Zach Goodrich. Adams, a Freeland resident and Hereford graduate, and Goodrich lead the Tigers (12-4) into a semifinal date with No. 3 seed Ohio State (15-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Johns Hopkins junior midfielder Joel Tinney was placed on the second team.

The third team included senior attackman Colin Heacock (Catonsville/Boys’ Latin) and senior midfielder Tim Rotanz of Maryland; senior defenseman Chris Fennell and senior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees (Sykesville/Boys’ Latin) of Navy; senior defenseman Nick Fields of Johns Hopkins; and senior midfielder Brian Sherlock of Loyola. Sophomore midfielder Ryan Conrad (Timonium/Loyola Blakefield) of Virginia also made the third team.

Honorable mention honors went to senior attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster/Westminster), senior midfielder Mike Lynch (Forest Hill/Boys’ Latin), senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (Bel Air/Calvert Hall), and sophomore faceoff specialist Alex Woodall (Annapolis/St. Mary’s); freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt, junior defenseman Bryce Young, and junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt of Maryland; sophomore attackman Kyle Marr, junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Baltimore/Boys’ Latin), and senior midfielder John Crawley of Johns Hopkins; and sophomore midfielder Greyson Torain (Glen Burnie) of Navy.

