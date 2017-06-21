Finishing off opponents is priority No. 1 next season for Goucher men’s lacrosse

Goucher lost four of six games in the Landmark Conference to finish fifth in the seven-team league. But how the 2017 squad dropped three of those four setbacks was particularly frustrating.

In a 10-8 loss to Elizabethtown on April 1, the Gophers gained a 6-5 lead early in the third quarter, but were outscored 5-2 the rest of the way. In a 12-11 overtime loss at Catholic on April 19, they gave up the game-tying goal with less than three minutes left in regulation and then the game-winner with 1:55 left in the extra session. And in an 11-10 overtime loss to Drew on April 22, the team allowed the game-tying goal with 3:28 left in regulation and the game-winner with 2:16 remaining in the extra session.

Coach Brian Kelly cited Goucher’s rawness as a reason for its problems with closing out games.

“We were young and inexperienced, and we couldn’t finish the deal,” he said. “We just made some boneheaded plays at times, and hopefully, we can eliminate those and draw on the positives and experiences that guys had gotten toward the end of the year and can come back and be ready to go.”

To Kelly, the setback to Catholic was especially demoralizing because the Gophers had rallied from a 10-8 deficit after three quarters by scoring three unanswered goals to lead by one with 3:28 remaining in the final period.

“We controlled that game for 58 of the 62 minutes and had a really good chance to win,” Kelly recalled. “But down the stretch, they had a senior-laden team, and they just ultimately made the plays to win the game. That part is frustrating because you’re there and you know you can compete.”

Kelly said he believes the players will learn from the heartbreaking nature of those setbacks and gain more confidence when similar situations arise in the future.

“It’s, how do you get composure?” he asked rhetorically. “That comes through experience and putting yourself in situations and then you know how to handle certain situations when you’re faced with them. When you’re young and inexperienced and you’re out there trying to find your way, it’s hard to be composed in the situations that you’ve never experienced before. So hopefully with this year and with returning every single guy and being ready to go, we’ll have experience on the defensive end and then offensively, we return pretty much every guy next year and hopefully through the recruiting process, we’ll add a couple of guys that will help us. We feel like we’re heading into 2018 with a group that got some experience this year and got better as the season went on than we were at the beginning of the year.”

