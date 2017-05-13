Duke at Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse: Three things to watch

Johns Hopkins has won 12 of 18 meetings in this series, but is only 3-3 in the NCAA tournament and has not defeated Duke in the playoffs since the 2008 semifinals. The Blue Devils are 5-2 away from Durham, N.C., while the Blue Jays’ 7-1 record at home includes a four-game winning streak.

Duke (12-4), which will play in its 11th straight NCAA postseason but is 0-3 as an unseeded team, is one of five programs with an active streak of 10 or more consecutive playoff appearances. Defenseman Cade Van Raaphorst earned Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors after finishing with a career-high seven ground balls and two caused turnovers in Sunday’s 18-8 demolition of Boston University. The sophomore, who also scored his first career goal against the Terriers, leads the defense in ground balls (36) and caused turnovers (18).

Johns Hopkins (8-6), which earned a berth in the tournament for the fourth straight year, is the No. 6 seed for only the second time in program history and went 1-1 with that seed in 1994. Senior John Crawley, who needs a goal or an assist to become the first midfielder to post 100 career points since Michael Kimmel reached 145 in 2010, will register another achievement when he takes the field. Crawley and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Carlini will each play in their 64th career game, which will tie the school record shared by midfielder Paul Rabil (2005-08) and Kimmel (2007-10).

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Homewood Field on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

1) Duke’s Justin Guterding and Jack Bruckner vs. Johns Hopkins defense. The Blue Devils are only one of two teams that boast a pair of 40-goal scorers (Princeton is the other). Guterding has scored 45, while Bruckner has scored 43. Bruckner, a senior, owns a 54-game points streak, while Guterding’s run stands at 53. With 38 assists, Guterding, a junior, is the sixth player in Duke history to reach the 80-point plateau. So the onus is on the Blue Jays to limit that duo as much as possible.

“They’re both shooting over 42 percent, which is phenomenal at this level,” Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala said. “So if we don’t locate and get custody of them and they have their hands free, that’s problematic for any team. So we’ve got to be keenly aware, and we’ve got to know where they are on the field at all times.”

2) Duke’s Kyle Rowe vs. Johns Hopkins’ Hunter Moreland. Rowe, a senior, is one of 22 players in NCAA history to register at least 100 faceoff wins in each of his four years. He ranks 16th in Division I in faceoff percentage (58.4 on 184-for-315) and 13th in ground balls per game (6.9). Conversely, Moreland, a junior, has won 56.5 percent of his draws (96 of 170) and has scooped up an average of 3.9 ground balls. According to Pietramala, Rowe is yet another accomplished opponent for the White Hall resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, following the likes of Ohio State senior Jake Withers, Penn State freshman Gerard Arceri, and Rutgers junior Joe Francisco.

“This weekend is absolutely no different,” Pietramala said. “Their young man is winning 58 percent. … Their wings are terrific. Their pole is very good off the ground. So like weeks past, it is another formidable opponent and another week where that area plays a huge role – whether it’s being able to go on a run, stop a run, gain possession, 50-50 ground balls. That area is important again.”

3) Duke’s Danny Fowler vs. Johns Hopkins offense. The Blue Devils rank seventh in the country in goals allowed at 8.1 per game, and the unit is anchored by two All-ACC first-team choices in the aforementioned Van Raaphorst and Fowler. The senior is the first Duke goalkeeper to be honored by the ACC since 2005, and he ranks ninth in goals-against average (8.44) and 20th in save percentage (.531). The first objective for the Blue Jays is to beat matchups and expose gaps in the Blue Devils defense and then find openings in Fowler’s game.

“When you crack the defense, you’ve got to crack the goalie,” Pietramala said. “We’ve got to shoot the ball better. We’ve got to make better decisions as to what’s the best shot and not just take the first available shot. We have to work hard for the best available shot.”

