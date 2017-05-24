Former Johns Hopkins, UMBC coach Don Zimmerman to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Former Johns Hopkins and UMBC coach Don Zimmerman headlines a nine-member class to be inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in September.

Zimmerman guided the Blue Jays to NCAA Division I championships in 1984, 1985, and 1987 and a 73-15 record during his seven-year tenure with them. Moving to the Retrievers, he registered 164 victories from 1994 to 2016. He was named the America East Coach of the Year three times and received the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Zimmerman will be joined by former University of Baltimore coach Jim McDonald, who amassed a 67-15-2 record and captured four championships in what was the Laurie Cox Division. He also spent 30 years as a member of the National Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee including 24 as its chairman and 18 years as a board member for the Lacrosse Foundation.

The rest of the class includes Doug Knight, a three-time All-American attackman at Virginia who still ranks as the program’s leader in career goals (165), single-season goals (56), and single-season points (86); Leslie Blankin Lane, a midfielder who led Hollins College to its first Virginia State Division II title in 1979 and a runner-up finish in the United States Women’s Lacrosse Association’s collegiate championship; Lauren Payette, an official who served as an umpire for 35 years including in four NCAA title games and seven national semifinals; Casey Powell, a four-time All-American attackman/midfielder at Syracuse who ranks second in school history in points (287); Jill Johnson Redfern, a two-time first-team All-American midfielder at Ursinus who helped lead that program to the NCAA Division III national championship in 1986; Brooks Sweet, a two-time All-American attackman at Massachusetts who led the nation in goals with 61 in 1979; and Robin Nye Wood, a two-time first-team All-American defender at Virginia who sparked the program’s run to the 1991 national title and was named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Defensive Player of the Year.

The Class of 2017 will be inducted on Sept. 23 at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley. Tickets for the ceremony will be made available on Aug. 1 and will be sold online at uslacrosse.org/HOF.

