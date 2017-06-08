Dave Pietramala remains committed to Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse, denies Michigan rumors

When Michigan announced May 2 that John Paul would not return as coach next season, Johns Hopkins’ Dave Pietramala was immediately linked to the vacancy.

Back-to-back seasons in which the program ended with three-game losing streaks to go 8-7 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten further fueled speculation that either Pietramala would entertain moving or Hopkins might consider parting ways. But he shot down any rumors of leaving the Blue Jays.

“It’s a wonderful job. It’s a Big Ten job. But I have a great job at Johns Hopkins,” he said. “I am extraordinarily disappointed with the outcome of last year, but I am tremendously privileged and excited to be the leader of this program. I am going nowhere. I have talked to nobody from Michigan. I am very happy here, I’m excited to be here. My focus is on making sure that our guys have a great summer, a fun summer, a productive summer, a productive fall and that I do the things that I need to do as a leader and a head coach to put my staff and these young men in a position to be successful.”

Pietramala has been a fixture with the Blue Jays. He is a 1990 graduate who earned first-team All-American status as a defenseman three times between 1986 and 1989, spent three years as the program’s defensive coordinator from 1995 to 1997, and then left Cornell to succeed John Haus as coach before the 2001 season.

Pietramala insisted on clearing the record so that current players and incoming recruits do not begin to allow doubt to creep into their thoughts.

“My players at Johns Hopkins know my commitment to them and know my commitment to my institution,” Pietramala said. “I’ve given the better part of my adult life to this place, and I’ve given everything that I have and I plan to continue to do that and more. My players, I believe, know my heart. They know how much I love Hopkins. How could I expect them to give that if I’m not willing to give that myself? We all have to do a better job. They have to do a better job, I have to do a better job, and my staff has to do a better job.”

Asked for his reaction to hearing about the speculation, Pietramala replied, “Do I laugh at it? It’s part of the business. I kind of wonder where it comes from. … It’s part of sports, and what I need to make sure is that it’s not distraction for us and for our recruits that are committed to Hopkins. For the young men that are here, I am committed to them.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com