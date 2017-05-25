Hamstring injury won’t keep Alex Woodall from playing for Towson men’s lacrosse

Alex Woodall knew what would happen to his injured left hamstring if he played in Towson’s NCAA Division I men's lacrosse tournament quarterfinal against No. 2 seed Syracuse on Sunday. The faceoff specialist was informed by trainer Greg Penczek that his injury would only get worse the longer he played.

But as far as Woodall was concerned, it was going to take a lot more to keep him out of the game.

“I was going to do everything I could with Greg to get back on the field,” he said Tuesday. “I was confident that I would be able to at least give it a try.”

The Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate took 19 draws, winning nine and scooping up a game-high five ground balls in the Tigers’ 10-7 win against the Orange. And he has no plans to sit out Saturday’s national semifinal at 12 p.m. against No. 3 seed Ohio State (15-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

“I think it’s everybody’s dream to play in the final four,” he said. “I want to do everything I can to help this team.”

Woodall suffered the injury in the third quarter of a 12-8 victory at No. 7 seed Penn State in the first round. But wearing a protective pad taped to his hamstring, he missed only one faceoff — taken by junior Connor Harryman — against Syracuse.

Woodall said he began the game with his hamstring feeling 85 percent healthy before it began to tighten.

“I had to keep staying loose,” said Woodall, who spent time on the sideline stretching his leg. “As far as winning the faceoff, it wasn’t very much different. It was running after the ground ball or running after I had the ball that was a little difficult.”

Coach Shawn Nadelen marveled at Woodall’s pain tolerance.

“He’s a tough kid,” Nadelen said. “He’s willing to battle through something like that. I credit him for that because we need him. He’s very good. Obviously, we’ve got Connor and the other guys that we can go to, but Alex has been a big reason for why we’re here right now. So we’re going to continue to monitor that, and he’s going to give us everything that he can.”

Woodall, who ranks 11th in the country in faceoff percentage at .601, knows he will be the center of attention Saturday as he attempts to gain an advantage against Buckeyes senior Jake Withers, who ranks fourth at 66.1 percent. Woodall said he’s looking forward to challenging Withers, who won 11 of 13 draws and picked up six ground balls in Ohio State’s 6-3 win against the Tigers on March 15.

“I’ve gone against him, and he’s a very unique player that I haven’t really seen,” Woodall said. “Usually, I focus on myself against most faceoff guys, but he’s a guy that I think I need to game plan a little bit for. And I believe that will help me because he’s a guy that has been helping his team win a lot. I need to stop him and help us a little bit more than he can help his team.”

