Albany vs. Maryland men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

The teams have tangled in back-to-back years with Maryland winning both, including a 12-11 victory on April 12 in Albany. The Great Danes are making their fourth appearance in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament and their third in the past four seasons, but they have yet to reach the semifinals. The Terps will play in the quarterfinals for the ninth time in 10 years for a shot at their fourth consecutive berth in the final four.

Albany (15-2), the No. 8 seed and the America East tournament champion for the fourth time in five years, raced to a 14-3 halftime advantage, before withstanding a rally by 2016 national champion North Carolina and escaping with a 15-12 win in the first round. Known for its firepower on offense, the team has developed a defense that is tied with Maryland for 15th in Division I at 9.0 goals allowed per game. Redshirt junior goalkeeper J.D. Colarusso ranks 15th in the nation in goals-against average (8.85) and 10th in save percentage (.551).

Maryland (13-3), the No. 1 seed and the Big Ten tournament champion for the second year in a row, sprinted to a 13-5 lead with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter and then endured a 5-0 run by Bryant to hold on for a 13-10 win in the first round. As mentioned above, the defense has limited opponents to an average of nine goals. Junior goalie Dan Morris ranks 17th in the country in goals-against average (8.93) and 13th in save percentage (.546).

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

1) Albany’s offensive players not named Connor Fields. Any serious fan is fully aware of Fields, the junior attackman who leads the nation in points with 113 and is the leading candidate to take home the Tewaaraton Award given to college lacrosse’s top player. And he had one goal and four assists in the victory over North Carolina. But Fields wasn’t the only Great Danes player with five points. Senior midfielder Bennett Drake scored five times, and senior midfielder Adam Osika amassed three goals and two assists. Perhaps that is why Maryland coach John Tillman expressed some concern about paying too much attention to Fields.

“If you focus too much on Connor, it opens up everybody else,” Tillman said. “If you don’t realize kind of where Connor is, he can do a lot of damage. So much like any great player, especially a guy who can make the guys around him better, you’ve got to know where he is, but you’ve also got to know big picture, what are they doing because he can kill you if you’re just focused too much on him because they have so many good players and he is unselfish and he has a lot of guys around him that are excellent cutters.”

2) Maryland’s faceoff unit. The Terps won 52 percent of their draws (13 of 25) against Bryant, which marked only their second game better than 50 percent in their last six. That would not appear to bode well against Albany freshman T.D. Ierlan, who won 59.3 percent (16 of 27) and collected seven ground balls in the regular-season game against Maryland. The Terps won’t be shy about using defensemen Tim Muller and Bryce Young with long-stick midfielders Matt Neufeldt and Nick Brozowski on the wings to aid sophomore Austin Henningsen (48.4 percent), senior Jon Garino Jr. (57.8) and junior Will Bonaparte (37.5).

“The first time we have an opportunity, we’ve got to make sure that we get it because if you don’t, they’re very good off the ground,” Tillman said. “I think they’re third in the country in ground balls [34.4 per game]. So we can’t miss our first scoops. So we’ve got to do a good job there. We’ve got to pick up ground balls in traffic and come out with them and turn those into possessions. We’ve got to be whistle-ready, we’ve got to be organized on the wings and our faceoff guys just have to hang in there.”

3) Albany’s clears. North Carolina’s 9-0 run in the second half was assisted in part by a 10-man ride that seemed to cause problems for the Great Danes, who failed on four of eight clears in the third quarter. The problems in the clearing game contributed to them committing a season-worst 21 turnovers. Albany ranks seventh in the country in clearing (89.9 percent), but should Maryland consider taking a page from the Tar Heels’ playbook and unveil a 10-man ride?

“It’s something we practice every week,” Tillman said. “You practice it because you might need to get the ball back late in the game, you may want to speed up the game. Candidly, you practice it because you’ve got to be prepared for it. So we’ll always have that in – much like a zone defense or if we need to get the ball back, double teaming and things like that. So certainly, it could be something that we would consider if it required that.”

