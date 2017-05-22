Postscript from Albany vs. Maryland men's lacrosse

When Maryland and Albany met for the first time in a game Wednesday, April 12, both teams had only three days to prepare and the Terps escaped with a 12-11 decision.

Top-seeded Maryland proved how studious it can be. Given a full week to prepare for a second meeting with the No. 8 seed Great Danes in an NCAA Division I tournament quarterfinal at Delaware Stadium, the Terps waltzed to an 18-9 rout.

Senior attackman Matt Rambo led all scorers with eight points on four goals and four assists, and junior midfielder Connor Kelly added five goals. Perhaps just as important was the defensive effort against Albany junior attackman Connor Fields, who had three goals and one assist after accumulating three goals and five assists in that first game.

Senior defenseman Tim Muller – who had the unenviable task of marking Fields, who finished with 117 points for the fourth-highest single-season total in NCAA history – said the extended time to study the Great Danes was a significant benefit.

“Definitely it allowed us to get more in-depth into our game plan,” he said. “The last time, having a two-day turnaround didn’t really allow us to put some things in. So definitely having a week allows you to put more stuff in and look more into it, look into more of their plays, and decide what we need to do.”

Terps coach John Tillman agreed and seemed to put special emphasis on how much the film from the regular-season meeting helped the defense prepare for an Albany offense that had entered the game as the most prolific unit in the country at 15.8 goals per game.

“You get to see your guys cover their guys,” he said. “It’s one thing to kind of get ready, but to go back and look at how athletically maybe you did or some things you didn’t do well, you can literally show your guys what they did, and I think that’s a big plus.”

Circling back to “Three Things to Watch” …

1) Albany’s offensive players not named Connor Fields. As mentioned above, Fields had a four-point day for the Great Danes (15-3). But the biggest key for Maryland (14-3) was how the defense blanketed Fields’ teammates. Senior midfielder Bennett Drake, who scored five goals in a 15-12 victory over 2016 national champion North Carolina in the first round, was shut out on five shots. Senior midfielder Adam Osika, who had three goals and two assists against the Tar Heels, was limited to two goals. Albany’s starting offense combined for five goals on 18 shots and three assists, and Fields credited the Terps and junior goalkeeper Dan Morris (game-high 10 saves) for a job well done.

“They had a great game plan, and they executed it,” Fields said. “They were sliding quick, and their recoveries were great. We were getting opportunities, but their goalie made a couple big saves in the first quarter that built some momentum for them. When we had the ball, we were getting chances, but they were making some stops, and they were making some saves.”

2) Maryland’s faceoff unit. In that regular-season meeting, the Terps won only 11 of 27 draws (40.7 percent) against Albany freshman T.D. Ierlan, who went 16-of-27 (59.3) and collected seven ground balls. Ierlan won 10 of 13 faceoffs (76.9) against sophomore Austin Henningsen, but senior Jon Garino Jr. replaced Henningsen and claimed 12 of 14 (85.7) and eight loose balls. Ierlan acknowledged his struggles against Garino.

“He’s a completely different style of faceoff guy,” said Ierlan, who had entered the game as the No. 2 faceoff specialist in the nation. “He’s a little unorthodox, so you’re not used to going against it. I went against him the first time, and we worked on some counters all week, but clearly, it wasn’t our day out there. He had a really good day. He was timing up the whistle really well, and he was getting it out into space and being smart with the ball.”

3) Albany’s clears. As they did against North Carolina, the Great Danes failed on four clears against Maryland. Ultimately, that did not hurt Albany terribly, but what did was the team’s transition defense. Junior defenseman Bryce Young scored off a pass from senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen during a fast break to give the Terps a 2-0 advantage with 11:35 left in the first quarter, and Muller scored off another feed from Davis-Allen during an unsettled situation that helped the team regain a 3-2 lead with 9:20 remaining that Maryland would never relinquish. Those goals exemplified how well the Terps pounced on transition chances, while the Great Danes seemed stuck in neutral.

“When you’re trying to come back and create a run and you don’t consistently win faceoffs, that’s hard to do,” Albany coach Scott Marr said. “Our transition game really wasn’t there either today. They did a nice job of riding us and really preventing our midfielders from getting out of our end.”

