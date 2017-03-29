Work in offseason, practice has helped Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse improve in clearing

A year ago, Johns Hopkins capped an 8-7 season with a 17-8 loss to Brown in the first round of the NCAA tournament. And one of the first areas the team addressed in the immediate aftermath was the clearing game.

That squad succeeded on just 84.3 percent of its clears (210-of-249) to finish 49th in Division I. Fast forward to this season, and the No. 13 Blue Jays (5-3) rank fourth in the country with a 91.8 percentage (123-of-134). Coach Dave Pietramala said there was an immediate emphasis on making changes in the clearing game, which is crucial to giving the offense possessions and limiting second chances for opponents.

“We put a ton of time into it in the offseason,” he said Wednesday morning. “It was one of our priorities. … We’ve adjusted the clears and actually changed it to hopefully make it a little bit simpler. There’s more clarity to what our looks are.

"I think we’ve simplified things, we’ve worked at it, we’ve worked on our stickwork more. We’ve worked on more of those passes that we throw. And the other thing is when you save the ball and you’re doing that a little bit more, it’s easier to clear than it is off a 50-50 ground ball.”

Pietramala said credit for the improvement can be shared by multiple sources. One is the play in the net where one of graduate student Gerald Logan’s strengths is his quick and accurate outlet passes to his teammates. Pietramala also noted that junior Brock Turnbaugh (Hereford) has fared better in that area.

Another is the influx of midfielders who can carry the ball from defense to offense quickly. Seniors Joe Carlini and Cody Radziewicz, juniors Tal Bruno (Boys’ Latin) and Joel Tinney, and sophomore Daniel Jones have the wheels to evade trouble and set up the offense. In fact, after Johns Hopkins’ 18-17 overtime win against No. 14 Virginia, Cavalies coach Lars Tiffany credited the midfielders with overcoming pressure from his team’s unique nine-man ride.

Finally, Pietramala said he thinks the team is better equipped mentally to clear the ball.

“When you’re a team that’s been fumbling and you’re searching for every way to not fumble and all you do is you keep working at it, you might fumble more because you’re so focused on not fumbling,” he said. “You’re not just playing, you’re not just reacting, you’re not just running. You’re doing everything under the concern of fumbling the ball."