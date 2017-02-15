Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week

Player of the Week

Paige Soenksen, Colorado- Encinitas, Calif.; senior, goalie

Soenksen tied her career high with 19 saves to help the Buffaloes to their first win over a ranked team in program history, an 11-10 overtime upset of No. 9 Northwestern in their season opener. Eight of her saves came against free-position shots as the Wildcats managed to hit just four of 18 attempts from eight meters. A year ago, she posted a 7.23 goals-against average as the Buffs had the seventh-stingiest defense in Division I. A second-team All-Mountain Pacific Sport Federation selection last season, Soenksen came into the season with an 8.95 goals-against average for her Buffs career.

---

Game of the week

No. 1 Northwestern (2-1) at No. 3 USC (1-0)

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

Outlook: In just its fourth year as a Division I program last spring, USC finished 20-1, suffering its only loss, 12-11 in overtime, to Syracuse in the NCAA quarterfinals The Trojans return the talent to make another strong run at the final four as they aim for a second straight win over Northwestern, where Trojans head coach Lindsey Munday played for Wildcats coach Kelly Amonte-Hiller on two national championship teams. USC goalie Gussie Johns, a member of the U.S. 2017 World Cup team, and attacker Michaela Michael lead the Trojans. The Wildcats, led by Christina Esposito’s 11 goals in the first three games, aim to bounce back from Sunday’s 11-10 overtime loss to Colorado.