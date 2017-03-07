With Tom Brown ailing, Drew Cormode filled void in first start on defense for Stevenson men's lacrosse

Despite the absence of starting defenseman Tom Brown, Stevenson clamped down on then-No. 6 Gettysburg and limited an offense that had averaged 14 goals in its first three games to only six in an 11-6 victory on Saturday.

The Mustangs (1-1), who moved from No. 11 to No. 7 in the latest United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association coaches poll, are uncertain how long Brown – a senior who's from Baltimore, graduated from Boys’ Latin, and transferred from Delaware – will sit out due to a bout with pneumonia.

“We’ve got to wait and see where he’s going to be,” coach Paul Cantabene said Monday. “We don’t know yet. He’ll see the doctors, and we’ll see what they say. Obviously, he won’t practice at all. We’ve got to get him healthy, and then we’ll see where he is. We expect him to play, but you’ve got to be careful with pneumonia and all of that stuff.”

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Brown, who registered one ground ball and three caused turnovers in the team’s season-opening 16-13 loss at No. 2 Rochester Institute of Technology on Feb. 25, was replaced in the starting lineup by senior Drew Cormode. He picked up only one ground ball against the Bullets, but Cantabene said the 6-1, 195-pound Cormode has made leaps from his debut the week before.

“In the first game, he played against RIT [as the starting long-stick midfielder], and Drew played as well as he could,” Cantabene said. “He made some mistakes, and we thought that maybe the stage was a little bit too big for him. But then he showed that he can bounce back and play well. He really wanted to make up for it, and he showed that he could. He played exceptionally well. He did a good job of calling out defenses and matching up and picking up the ball off the ground and clearing the ball. So we were really happy with how he bounced back and played so much better and learned so much from the first game going into the second game.”

The defense was also aided by the return of junior long-stick midfielder Lito Flanagan, who missed the season opener because of a back injury. Flanagan, a 2016 honorable mention All American who posted 78 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers, three goals and four assists last spring, recorded six ground balls, one caused turnover, and one assist on Saturday.

“Having him back was a big pickup for us, especially in the ground ball department,” Cantabene said. “So we’re very lucky to have him back, and I think he’s only going to get better. He’s only been practicing for a week. So him getting another week of practice is going to help him going into this game against [No. 20] Ohio Wesleyan [on Saturday night].”