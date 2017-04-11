With America East tournament hopes still alive, UMBC men's lacrosse hated dropping game to Albany

Not many folks gave UMBC much of a shot at upsetting No. 5 Albany, which held serve in a 10-5 victory on Saturday in an America East tilt. But in the big picture, the loss was the first in the conference for the Retrievers (4-6 overall and 2-1 in the league), who own sole possession of third place behind the Great Danes (9-1, 4-0) and No. 20 Binghamton (9-1, 3-0).

Still, the setback was not ideal for coach Ryan Moran and the players who are seeking to return to the America East tournament for the first time since 2014.

“I think in the objective sense, we’re still in play,” he said Tuesday morning. “We’re not mathematically eliminated. But from a team goals perspective and our expectations for ourselves individually and as a program, we don’t want to lose. We don’t want to lose any game that we play. You want to be able to make sure that guys are hungry to win and not content with coming close.”

UMBC’s zone defense held Albany to seven goals fewer than its season average, and the Great Danes committed a season-worst 18 turnovers. But Moran was not placated by the idea of a moral victory.

“We went in there with the intent to win,” he said. “I think it just proves to our team that we have made some improvements on the defensive end and that if we can clear some things up with our ground ball play and our faceoff play and our clearing play, we can be in a game with a team like Albany hopefully.”

The Retrievers will attempt to return to the win column against the Bearcats, who will visit UMBC Stadium in Catonsville on Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be the first and only night game of the season for the hosts, and Moran has adjusted the team’s practice schedule to include a 7 p.m. session on Wednesday. He said he will not place any more emphasis on Saturday’s contest than he did on UMBC’s first three America East games.

“Each game is important and we want to make sure that we’re preparing as best as we can,” he said. “We’ve got a night game, and a lot of these kids have never played in a night game at UMBC. So we want to embrace the opportunity in front of us and prepare well so that we make sure we’re performing at the level we’re capable of performing at.”