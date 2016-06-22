Who will replace Ryan Moran as offensive coordinator for Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse?

Now that Ryan Moran has been named the fifth head coach at UMBC, Loyola Maryland must find a new offensive coordinator.

Whoever fills that position will face high expectations. Under Dan Chemotti from 2007 to 2012, the Greyhounds averaged 10.2 goals in 87 games, including 12.1 in 2012 en route to capturing the NCAA Division I championship that year. Chemotti is now the head coach at Richmond.

Under Dave Metzbower in 2013 and 2014, the offense scored 12.4 goals per game in 33 contests and helped the team make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. Metzbower is serving in the same role at North Carolina, which won the 2016 title courtesy of a unit that averaged 13.1 goals.

And under Moran in 2015 and 2016, Loyola averaged 11.1 goals in 33 games. This past spring, the offense contributed to the program advancing to the NCAA tournament semifinals for the first time since that 2012 run and was led by freshman attackman Pat Spencer, the Davisonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate who tied the school record of 89 points in a campaign and ranked second in the nation with 52 assists.

“My philosophy has always been to go get the best guy you can and understand that when you bring someone like Ryan or Dave Metzbower or Dan Chemotti to campus, they’re probably not going to be there forever,” Greyhounds coach Charley Toomey said Tuesday evening. “That’s what we did with Ryan. We found the best guy we could to work with us knowing that we might not have him for seven years, but that we were going to have him for two or three. We always have a saying to our freshmen, ‘Leave it better than you found it,’ and Ryan left Loyola lacrosse better than he found it.”

So who will be the next offensive coordinator? Here are a few names to consider:

** Brown offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan – With Bears coach Lars Tiffany leaving to become Virginia’s head coach, Kirwan could be available if Tiffany elects to retain Marc Van Arsdale on the staff. Kirwan’s offenses have averaged 15.2 goals in 36 games in two seasons, and he molded junior attackman Dylan Molloy into this year’s Tewaaraton Award winner.

** Virginia associate head coach Marc Van Arsdale – If Tiffany brings Kirwan with him to the Cavaliers or Van Arsdale seeks a change, the longtime Dom Starsia confidant could fit in nicely. Van Arsdale helped the program capture national titles in 2003, 2006 and 2011 and produced a pair of Tewaaraton winners in Matt Ward (2006) and Steele Stanwick (2011).

** Marquette associate head coach Stephen Brundage – The 2005 Greyhounds graduate has guided the Golden Eagles offense to a 9.4 average over the past four years. Marquette qualified for its first NCAA tournament after upsetting 2015 national champion Denver in the Big East tournament final.

** Richmond defensive coordinator Paul Richards – Despite the defensive label, Richards was a midfielder at Loyola until he graduated in 2008. He likely has not forgotten how to draw up or run schemes on the offensive end of the field.

