'Weight of the world' off St. Mary's men's lacrosse after first win of 2017 on Saturday

After opening the season with eight consecutive losses, St. Mary’s picked up its first victory with a 20-7 thrashing of Capital Athletic Conference foe Wesley on Saturday. So coach Jason Childs did not mince words about the value of that win for the players and coaches.

“It was huge just from a self-confidence standpoint,” he said Monday morning. “I think the whole team felt like collectively the weight of the world was off our shoulders that one afternoon. … It was just a huge win in every aspect you could imagine.”

Asked if he felt a sense of relief after Saturday’s contest, Childs replied, “I think relief is the exact word I would use. At least that’s how I felt. I think some of the guys felt like we played pretty much a full game, which is something that has eluded us all year. We still could have shot better. Their goalie had 21 saves, and we had 56 shots. So we still left a lot of goals out there. But outside of that, we played a complete game, and I think the guys thought, ‘It’s about time.’ But there was definitely a ton of relief.”

The build-up through the first eight setbacks mounted with each successive loss, and the frustration grew palpable. But Childs said the team began to play tighter instead of looser to break through.

“I think as it went on, we were trying not to lose instead of playing the game to win,” he said. “And in anything, whatever you try not to do, you end up doing it. So I think for me, my big thing was just trying to get them to stay positive and be excited about going out there every day and trying to break it down to where it’s a lacrosse game and it’s supposed to be fun. So don’t make it more of a mountain than it really is and just go out there and play.”

The Seahawks (1-8 overall and 1-1 in the league) will try to extend that momentum when No. 6 York (10-1, 2-0) visits Seahawk Stadium in St. Mary’s City on Wednesday. Childs said he will try to repeat what the team did last week including lopping off about 30 minutes of practice time each day.

“I don’t know if we’re onto something or everything aligned the right way, but we’re going to try to mirror a lot of what we did last week and just focus on going out there and playing lacrosse and having fun and doing what we know we can do,” he said. “And now that we have that first win, I feel like we may not be trying not to lose. I feel like we’ll be a lot more free, and I think good things will happen to us when we stop worrying about the bad.”