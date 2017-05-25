Weekly men's lacrosse primer (May 25): Player of the Week, final four preview and more

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Joe Seider, Towson

Sparks, attackman, senior

The unseeded Tigers’ first trip to the final four in 16 years was sparked by the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Seider. In a 10-7 upset of No. 2 seed Syracuse in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal Sunday, Seider scored a career postseason-high four goals, including three in the first quarter, for his 21st career hat trick. The Hereford graduate has eight goals and two assists in the Tigers’ two NCAA tournament wins. He has 124 career goals and needs just one more to tie former attackman Kevin Sturn for second in program history. Seider, who already is the school’s all-time leader in attempted shots with 475, has set career bests in assists (10) and points (42) this spring.

NCAA DIVISION I FINAL FOUR PREVIEW

At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

TOWSON (12-4) VS. NO. 3 SEED OHIO STATE (15-4)

When: Saturday, noon

Outlook: The Buckeyes own a 6-3 series advantage over the Tigers and have won three of the past four meetings. Towson, which is making its first trip to the final four since 2001, boasts the third best defense in Division I, surrendering only 7.4 goals per game. Can the offense — a unit that ranks 46th at 9.5 goals — be productive enough to alleviate pressure on the defense? Making its first appearance in the semifinals, Ohio State may be the most complete team left in the postseason, ranking 16th in scoring (11.6), ninth in defense (8.3) and fourth in faceoff percentage (63.1). The faceoff battle between Tigers sophomore Alex Woodall (11th at 60.1 percent) and Buckeyes senior Jake Withers (fourth at 66.1 percent) should be crucial.

NO. 5 SEED DENVER (13-3) VS. NO. 1 SEED MARYLAND (14-3)

When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Outlook: The Terps are 4-1 against the Pioneers, who won the last meeting, 10-5, in 2015 for their first national championship. This game pits two of the remaining five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award: Denver junior faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and Maryland senior attackman Matt Rambo. The Pioneers, who are 1-3 in the semifinals, are anchored by Baptiste, who leads the country in faceoff percentage (.757) and ranks second in ground balls per game (10.8). The Terps, who are 13-11 in the final four, will rely on Rambo, who became the first player in program history to post 40 goals and 40 assists in the same season. Pioneers senior attackman Connor Cannizzaro (41 goals, 24 assists), a former Terp, should see a lot of Maryland senior defenseman Tim Muller (31 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers).

BY THE NUMBERS

0 – Senior classes at Syracuse that had previously graduated without playing in the NCAA Division I tournament semifinals. Sunday’s 10-7 loss to unseeded Towson kept the No. 2 seed Orange’s Class of 2017 without a berth in the final four in their four years of eligibility for the first time in program history.

15 – Wins by No. 3 seed Ohio State, which ties a record for victories in a single season, set by the 1965 squad. The Buckeyes’ 16-11 win over Duke propelled them to their first appearance in the national semifinals.

40-43 – Goals and assists for No. 1 seed Maryland senior attackman Matt Rambo, who became the school’s first 40-40 player. One of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, Rambo is also tied with former attackman Joe Walters for the program record in career goals with 153.