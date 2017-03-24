Washington College men's lacrosse seeking to get out of two-game rut

After opening the season with five consecutive wins, Washington College has dropped back-to-back games as it prepares to immerse itself in the Centennial Conference portion of its schedule.

A 14-1 setback to top-ranked and reigning NCAA Division III champion Salisbury (8-0) on March 11 does not qualify as an upset although the margin and lack of offense were startling. But a 9-7 loss to Eastern (4-4) a week ago was surprising.

“To be very honest with you, we just didn’t play our best lacrosse, and it was one of those things where they had some kids who could play and our guys were caught off-guard a little bit, and we just didn’t execute as well as we should have and do the things that we needed to do to be successful,” coach Jeff Shirk said Friday morning. “So we’ve really just been concentrating on ourselves and looking to play confident and stressing to the guys to be confident in what you’re doing and to go out there and maximize your focus.”

The Shoremen (5-2) might have hoped to secure a victory against Eastern, which was hastily scheduled after a contest against Kenyon on March 15 was canceled because of weather and a game at Centenary on March 19 was rescheduled for April 15, to build some momentum for league play. But Shirk said he has not noticed a sense of pessimism among the players.

“I don’t think the guys are worried or doubting themselves,” he said. “I think they’re just looking at an opportunity to get back out there and perform at a higher level. So I guess that’s reassuring, but at the end of the day, there isn’t a game that we go into that I feel good about. I’ve always got my concerns. So my feeling to this game isn’t any different from approaching any other game, but I don’t think the last two games have affected how the guys are approaching this game.”

Washington College will open its conference schedule at No. 9 Dickinson on Saturday. The Red Devils went 1-1 at the Mustang Classic at Stevenson, but upended No. 5 Rochester Institute of Technology, 10-9, in overtime in their last game.

Shirk said he is thankful that the Shoremen will begin its quest for a league regular-season title against a Top 10 opponent.

“I think that’s huge,” he said. “You can’t overlook a team of Dickinson’s ability and especially with them coming off the RIT win. They’ve proven that they are a very good team. So without a doubt, I think our guys understand how good they are and how well we’re going to have to play on Saturday to be successful.”