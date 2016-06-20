Washington College men's lacrosse rediscovered defensive fortitude in 2016 after one-year hiatus

Maybe 2015 was a one-year anomaly.

After opponents scored 11.6 goals per game against Washington College last season, the defense was much stronger this past spring, surrendering an average of just 8.4 goals. The team gave up less than 10 goals per game for the fourth time in five years, and coach Jeff Shirk said the players on that side of the field were driven by the unit’s lack of success in 2015.

“We talked about it right from the get-go,” he said. “We had our goals for every single game like holding teams to under eight goals, getting five or more knocked-down passes a game. We had a list of seven or eight goals every game. We tried to put more of a burden on the defensive side of the ball with the idea that our offense was really young and we had some veteran guys on the defensive end. So let’s put the responsibility on their backs, and they responded really well to it. They did a really good job of embracing that role.”

The defense’s improvement was somewhat surprising considering the Shoremen started three newcomers in sophomore defenseman Tim Hickey (27 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers), freshman defenseman Kevin Wilson (23 GB, 11 CT) and sophomore goalkeeper Ben Flood (8.28 goals-against average and a .536 save percentage).

Flood got the nod to open the season in the cage despite the presence of junior Jackson Szurley, who started 14 games last season and compiled an 11.47 goals-against average and a .447 save percentage.

“It was a hard decision,” Shirk said. “It came down to the one scrimmage that we had against Navy where Jackson had the first half and Ben had the second half, and just based on play in that scrimmage, that’s why we made the decision to go with Ben. We thought he played at a little bit of a higher level. I think Ben did a really good job, and I’m really impressed with how Jackson responded to it. It’s tough being a starter and then all of a sudden, you’re not, and it’s really easy to be negative and then all of a sudden, you get down. But Jackson was the exact opposite. He had a good attitude, and he did everything he could to help Ben and be ready if he was called upon.”

The defense is slated to return five of seven starters for next spring, and Shirk said the returning players understand that the bar has been raised for 2017.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to be content with staying with the status quo,” he said. “When you play at a high level, you want to work harder to play at a higher level. That’s going to be the approach and not just with the defense but with everything. I think the guys are expecting that and are already thinking that for themselves.”