Washington College men's lacrosse is leaning more on wings to help faceoff specialists

From 2012 to 2015, Washington College coach Jeff Shirk could always depend on Michael Trapp to win faceoffs and collect ground balls. Trapp graduated in 2015 as the program’s career leader in faceoff wins (817) and ground balls (478). And last spring, Kyle Gangemi claimed 130 draws and scooped up 66 loose balls.

Getting similar production this season may be tougher.

The Shoremen have employed three faceoff specialists, but have won only 44.5 percent of their draws (65-of-146). It has not been too much of an issue during their 5-2 start, but Shirk is cognizant of how the faceoffs could be a problem as his team opens Centennial Conference play on Saturday at No. 9 Dickinson (5-1).

“That’s definitely a point of emphasis in practice,” he said Friday. “I think it’s a good group that’s working hard. We’ve had some injuries.”

Freshman Carson Metzker, a transfer from New Jersey Institute of Technology, opened the year as the primary faceoff specialist, winning 51.2 percent (22-of-43) and picking up nine ground balls in three games. But injuries to his hand and hamstring have kept him on the sideline.

So Washington College has turned to junior Skyler Clark, a member of the school’s soccer team who has claimed 49.2 percent (32-of-65) and 11 ground balls, and freshman Josh Huerbin, who has won 32.4 percent (11-of-34) and three loose balls.

Shirk said he does not think Metzker will miss the remainder of the season. And for now, he is intent on working with Clark, who has quick hands even if he is returning to a sport that he last played in high school three years ago.

Shirk said the onus is now on the wings to aid Clark and Huerbin. That means that long-stick midfielders Sam Cloud and Liam McFaden (Severn) and midfielders Trey Ritter, Pat McManus (Boys’ Latin), Nick Boyles (St. Mary’s), Austin Hepburn III, and Cole Handy must outhustle and outwork their opponents to the faceoff X.

“I think we’re looking at it more where it’s got to be a faceoff unit situation where we’re looking to make it a 50-50 ground ball and we’ve got to get our wings involved,” Shirk said. “We’ve been very fortunate in my time at WAC where we had very good faceoff guys that tended to win the ball themselves just on their own. This year, it’s a little bit different where our guys are scrapping and are getting after it, but the wings are much more involved. So we’ve really focused on that, but it’s definitely been a point of emphasis and it’s something we’ve got to get better at.”